Another snow day: Schools closed Thursday
All three public school districts in our coverage area (Bartlett, Arlington and Lakeland) are remaining closed another day. Sorry, parents — but enjoy the day off, kids!
Call Us (901) 433-9138
2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com
All three public school districts in our coverage area (Bartlett, Arlington and Lakeland) are remaining closed another day. Sorry, parents — but enjoy the day off, kids!