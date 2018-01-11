Trump visit follows the 10th rural hospital closure since 2010

President Trump’s visit to Nashville comes on the heels of the announcement that the 10th rural hospital will close in the Volunteer State since 2010, all while Republicans have held total control of the state government. Republican State Representative, Steve McDaniel laid the blame directly at the feet of other Republicans for blocking Medicaid Expansion.

Republicans have also been unwilling to support funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which provides care for over 72,000 kids in Tennessee. According from Georgetown University, children in rural communities are 24% more likely than in urban communities to rely on CHIP and Medicaid.

Mary Mancini, Chair of Tennessee Democratic Party release the following statement: