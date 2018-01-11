Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Germantown law firm selected as first ‘Wise Choice’ by Andy Wise

Longtime Memphis-area journalist Andy Wise (middle) poses with partners of Germantown Law Offices of Sinder & Horner, PLLC after he selected them as his first ‘Wise Choice.’ Wise is traveling the Mid-South giving his official approval to local businesses in various categories. Courtesy photo.

Longtime Memphis-area journalist Andy Wise (middle) poses with partners of Germantown Law Offices of Sinder & Horner, PLLC after he selected them as his first ‘Wise Choice.’ Wise is traveling the Mid-South giving his official approval to local businesses in various categories. Courtesy photo.

Since leaving the Memphis television market late last year after nearly two decades as a consumer investigative reporter, Andy Wise has formed a new company called Wise Choices which will be a direct resources for consumers to save money, avoid scams, and make wise choices. He will be recommending top-notch businesses after a thorough and complete vetting process.

As part of this process, Andy Wise is pleased to announce that local Collierville resident Gail Horner of the Germantown law firm of Snider & Horner has been selected as his first Wise Choice when selecting an attorney.

“For over a decade, I have personally used Snider & Horner for all of my legal services. In addition, I have chosen this firm based upon their 20-year partnership with me as a consumer resource; their A+ rating with the local Better Business Bureau; and their extensive experience and renowned advocacy in representing clients since 1996. Moreover, Attorney Gail Horner is one of the best family law attorneys in the mid-south,” said Wise.

For more or addition information, please contact Snider & Horner, PLLC at (901) 751-3777, visit kevinsnider.com, or visit andywisechoices.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Archives

Calendar

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com