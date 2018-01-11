Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

CBHS grips most points at 2018 Trojan Invitational

The 2018 Trojan Invitational took place on the campus of Millington Central High School Saturday.

The host Millington Trojans welcomed schools like St. Benedict, Germantown, Cordova, Brighton, Munford, St. George’s and Christian Brothers High School. Those grapplers competed in 14 weight class for each division’s individual crown.

The winners are 106- Munford’s Keegan Schulz, 113- CBHS’ Foster Salvaggio, 132- Munford’s Andrew Adams, 138- Brighton’s Joshua Love, 145- Munford’s Tanner Moss, 152- CBHS’ Levi Condy, 160- Germantown’s Untwaun Braswell, 170- Cordova’s Samuel Jenkins, 182- Munford’s Ja’Jhawn Adell, 195- CBHS’ Al Wooten, 220- CBHS’ Jake Spiva and 285- CBHS’ Christopher Stuckey.

The team winner of the 2018 Trojan Invitational was the CBHS Purple Wave with 175. Munford earned second with 110 points. St. George’s also received a trophy for its effort taking third with 68 points. Brighton’s 62.5 and Millington’s 57.5 round out the top 5 for the event.

Other medalists finishing second, third and fourth respectively: 106- Adam Moore (CBHS), Kalen Reed (Germantown) and Jaden Tincher (Millington); 113- Benjamin Millican (Munford), Alexander Abraham (Millington) and Nicholas Lyons (St. George’s); 132- Hayden Cervetti (CBHS), Zane Mendoza (Brighton) and Ehab Abuzlad (Munford); 138- Seth Saigeon (Millington), Paul Gorham (CBHS) and Nate Jones (Brighton); 145- Colby Howe (Munford) and Gaspar Rodriguez (Millington); 152- Jaylen Spears (St. George’s), Gavin Haynes (Brighton) and Jalan Huffman (Munford); 160- James Royalty (St. Geroge’s), Bishop McDaniel (CBHS) and Maurice Wooten (Millington); 170- Theo Sewell (CBHS), Paul Stafford (Millington) and Joshua Morales (CBHS); 182- Malcolm Johnson (Cordova), Camron Janer (Munford) and Chase Bowman (Memphis East); 195- Josh Taube (St. Geroge’s) and Carson Roberson (Munford); 220- Jordan Cheairs (Memphis East), William Orsborn (Brighton) and Gabriel Croom (CBHS); 285- Antonio Johnson-Farmer (Germantown).

THOMAS SELLERS JR. is the editor of The Millington Star. Contact him at (901) 433-9138 or thomas.sellers@journalinc.com.

