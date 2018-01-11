Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Bolton vs. Bartlett: Battle of BHS

bex-2018-01-11-bartlett-high-basketball-wThis past Friday night the Bartlett Panthers squads traveled to rival and District 14-3A foes the Bolton Wildcats for the first of two regular-season showdowns for the 2017-18 season.

Panthers like Jefferson Walker gave a solid effort but came up short. The Wildcats were able to sweep the night with the Lady Wildcats beating the Lady Panthers 46-33 and the Wildcats prevailing in a thriller 64-61.

Both teams are back in action this Friday night with the Panthers traveling for another rivalry game at Arlington starting at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile the Wildcats welcome district opponent the Kingsbury Falcons with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. The Battle of BHS rematch is scheduled for Jan. 26 at Bartlett.

bex-2018-01-11-bartlett-high-jefferson-walker-w

