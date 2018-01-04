TWRA sets winter trout stocking schedule

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the remaining dates ofr its 2017-18 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA will be releasing approximately 90,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters from November through March.

The program provides numerous close-to-home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit. Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

Nearby locations that are being stocked include the following list. Dates and locations are subject to change; see updates and other stocking dates online at tnwildlife.org.