Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


TWRA sets winter trout stocking schedule

The winter trout stocking program of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency began in late November and will continue into March. Approximately 90,000 rainbow trout will be stocked during the time frame. Updates on locations and trout stocking dates can be found on the TWRA website at tnwildlife.org. Courtesy photo.

The winter trout stocking program of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency began in late November and will continue into March. Approximately 90,000 rainbow trout will be stocked during the time frame. Updates on locations and trout stocking dates can be found on the TWRA website at tnwildlife.org. Courtesy photo.

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the remaining dates ofr its 2017-18 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA will be releasing approximately 90,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters from November through March.

 

The program provides numerous close-to-home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit. Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

Nearby locations that are being stocked include the following list. Dates and locations are subject to change; see updates and other stocking dates online at tnwildlife.org.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Archives

Calendar

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com