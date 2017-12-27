Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Who’s closing for New Year’s Day?

The Bartlett Express office at 2850 Stage Village Cove, Suite 5, will be closed on Monday in honor of New Year’s Day.

Area municipalities also have announced their remaining holiday closures.

Bartlett

Bartlett City Offices, the senior center, library and animal shelter will be closed on Jan. 1, 2018, for New Year’s Day.

Trash pickup for the week of Jan. 1 will be delayed one day, with Monday pickup on Tuesday and Friday pickup on Saturday.

The Bartlett Recreation Center will be open 1-6 p.m. Dec. 31 and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 1.

Lakeland

Lakeland City Hall and Senior Center will be Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. Next week’s trash pickups will be delayed by one day.

Arlington

The Sam T. Wilson Public Library in Arlington will be closed Jan. 1. Information was not immediately available at press time about any New Year’s-related closure of the town’s offices. Arlington’s trash pickups will be delayed by one day for next week.

