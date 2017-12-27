Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

TRICARE restores in-network access at Saint Francis

Saint Francis Healthcare has announced that as of Jan. 1, 2018, all beneficiaries covered under Humana TRICARE will have in-network access to its hospitals and physician clinics.

The new agreement extends to the following healthcare providers:

  • Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis
  • Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett
  • Saint Francis Medical Partners physician practices
  • MedPost Urgent Care

“We are pleased that Humana TRICARE beneficiaries will regain in-network access to our care network in the communities that we serve,” said Audrey Gregory, Saint Francis Healthcare CEO. “We look forward to once again serving as the provider of choice for military beneficiaries and their families with Humana TRICARE health insurance.”

