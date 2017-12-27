Free bridal event opens to public Jan. 14

The Mid-South Wedding Association of Memphis is offering the free “Wedding University” Show and Seminar to the public. It will be noon-4 p.m. Jan. 14 at The Hilton, 939 Ridge Lake Blvd., Memphis.

At Christmas time, there are more couples getting engaged than any other time of the year. Brides attend wedding shows and are often overwhelmed with many vendors trying to sell their services, and the brides sometimes don’t understand what all they need or where to start.

There is a lot on a bride-to-be’s plate, from timelines on when to book different types of vendors, the difference in types of vendors, the importance of using professionals and, of course, creating a budget.

The Mid-South Wedding Association is a nonprofit wedding association that is composed of veteran wedding and event specialists who can help brides cut through the clutter, find the best answers and identify the right vendors to create a professional team and deliver the wedding of their dreams.

The free wedding show and educational wedding seminars are offered in January to help these brides and their families learn insider tips and the latest trends, as well as help them navigate through the process in a laid-back atmosphere.

The first 100 brides will receive a swag bag and a signature cocktail drink from the Hilton. All brides can participate in “trash the dress,” judge the best floral/reception room, enjoy cake tasting from Frost Bake Shop, and be entered to win a honeymoon courtesy of Travel Leaders Memphis. Thousands of dollars of door prizes will be given away.

For more information and to reserve seats, visit wehelpbrides.com.