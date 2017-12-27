Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Free bridal event opens to public Jan. 14

bridal-showThe Mid-South Wedding Association of Memphis is offering the free “Wedding University” Show and Seminar to the public. It will be noon-4 p.m. Jan. 14 at The Hilton, 939 Ridge Lake Blvd., Memphis.

At Christmas time, there are more couples getting engaged than any other time of the year. Brides attend wedding shows and are often overwhelmed with many vendors trying to sell their services, and the brides sometimes don’t understand what all they need or where to start.

There is a lot on a bride-to-be’s plate, from timelines on when to book different types of vendors, the difference in types of vendors, the importance of using professionals and, of course, creating a budget.

The Mid-South Wedding Association is a nonprofit wedding association that is composed of veteran wedding and event specialists who can help brides cut through the clutter, find the best answers and identify the right vendors to create a professional team and deliver the wedding of their dreams.

The free wedding show and educational wedding seminars are offered in January to help these brides and their families learn insider tips and the latest trends, as well as help them navigate through the process in a laid-back atmosphere.

The first 100 brides will receive a swag bag and a signature cocktail drink from the Hilton. All brides can participate in “trash the dress,” judge the best floral/reception room, enjoy cake tasting from Frost Bake Shop, and be entered to win a honeymoon courtesy of Travel Leaders Memphis. Thousands of dollars of door prizes will be given away.

For more information and to reserve seats, visit wehelpbrides.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Archives

Calendar

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com