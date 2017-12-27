Arlington schools unveil new district office in 2017

One of 2017’s highlights for education in Arlington was the construction and recent dedication of the new district office for Arlington Community Schools. It was built at 12060 Arlington Trail on land donated by the town.

The district began construction on Feb. 27 and held the grand opening and ribbon cutting on Dec. 14.

The office has office space for ACS Superintendent Tammy Mason and school board personnel, three conference rooms, a large lobby for gatherings, a meeting room that will fit about 150 people for school board meetings, and a 79-space parking lot. Douglas Burris of The Renaissance Group was the project’s architect.

The main facility in front is 15,775 square feet, and there is an operations building behind that that includes another 2,885 square feet. The main building also has an unfinished upstairs of 3,818 square feet that will allow room for the district’s future growth needs.

ACS is already hosting regional and state meetings/trainings in the new facility.

Chief of Staff Jeff Mayo noted that the district also welcomes community meetings and events at the new building. The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has an economic development work session planned for January and will use the building. ACS also will host the annual legislative breakfast on behalf of all area municipal districts in January.

The facility also has equipment that makes meetings more accessible for those who cannot attend in person. The school board currently tapes its meetings and plays them latter on Arlington Community Television Channel 152 (Comcast). TV/radio students get hands-on experience filming the meetings.

CAROLYN BAHM is the editor of The Bartlett Express. Contact her at (901) 433-9138 or via email to carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com.