Tips to keep your home safe while you travel over holidays

Although Christmas has passed, home security experts know that the second-highest percentage of home burglaries happen during the time between Thanksgiving and New Years.

According to ooma.com (a DIY home phone and security company), there are six basic inexpensive steps homeowners can take to deter and react to break-ins during holiday travels.

Mind the front door, which is where 34 percent of break-ins occur. Install a smart doorbell that routes to your phone, and use tools like two-way speakers to give visitors the impression someone is home. Also, install video cameras and view visitors on your phone. If you’re still receiving late packages, reroute them to your office. Piled up mail and packages on your doorstep are a sure sign that you’re not home. Don’t leave windows open. Twenty-three percent of break-ins happen at first-floor windows. Use classic sash locks to keep windows locked, and install wireless motion sensors to be alerted if a window is raised. Hide your presents before someone claims them. Close your blinds and don’t leave valuables like presents in plain view. Call 911 remotely. Knowing someone is breaking into your house doesn’t help if you’re on a beach several hours away — unless you have a way to call 911 to your home’s local emergency dispatchers. Ooma has a Remote 911 feature. Beware of sliding doors. These are another popular entry point with locks that are generally easy to pick. Install physical barrier bars in the tracks, and set up motion detectors in the vicinity. Keep the lights on. Integrate light timers or smart lights that you can control with your phone to make your home look lived-in and deter break-ins.

For more tips on DIY home security, visit ooma.com/blog/diy-guide-home-security.