High School students mingle with elderly at Foxbridge

Foxbridge Assisted Living and Memory Care Community in Bartlett recently welcomed 80 students from KIPP Collegiate High for a day of service.

“The residents and families couldn’t say enough wonderful things about their interactions with the many wonderfully diverse, uplifting, intelligent scholars of KIPP Collegiate High,” said India Brown, community enrichment director.

One of the residents said, “I just love these kids!”

Being able to share stories of past careers, serving in historical wars, and lots of fun and laughter was a memorable intergenerational experience for the residents of Foxbridge. The scholars seemed to feel the love and excitement that the residents shared.

“One the scholars who recently lost his mother brought tears to my eyes,” Brown said. “He said that the affection and encouragement that our residents gave him made him feel a little bit of his mother through each of them.”

She continued, “There were many, many touching, memorable moments yesterday. We greatly appreciated the time and generosity of KIPP scholars and advisors. The day was truly a blessing to us all. It was a remarkable experience that we will cherish.”