Cities announce holiday closures

Area municipalities have announced their holiday closures.

Bartlett

Bartlett City Offices, the senior center, library and animal shelter will be closed Dec. 25-26 for the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed on Jan. 1, 2018, for New Year’s Day.

Trash pickup for the week of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 will be delayed one day, with Monday pickup on Tuesday and Friday pickup on Saturday.

The Bartlett Recreation Center will be closed Dec. 24-25. It will be open 5 a.m.-10 p.m. on Dec. 26, 1-6 p.m. Dec. 31 and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 1.

Lakeland

Lakeland City Hall and Senior Center will be closed Dec. 25-26 for the Christmas holiday and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

Trash pickups will be delayed by one day for Christmas week and the following week.

Arlington

Arlington town buildings will be closed Dec. 25-26 for the Christmas holiday. Information was not immediately available at press time about any New Year’s-related closure.

Arlington trash pickups will be delayed by one day for Christmas week and the following week.

The Sam T. Wilson Public Library in Arlington will also be closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1.