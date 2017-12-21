Bartlett Elementary School

First-graders

Dear Santa,

I want some toys but I want more shop cins.

Maddie S., 6

Dear Santa,

I want a drowne. Mqiey crismis Santa. and Please brind my dad a pokitnypn.

Carson G., 6

Dear Santa,

I riley want a tramplen ples and a new bike to ples. Mary Christmas

Rachel P.

Dear Santa,

Please give me some Pokémon Cards. I would enjoy it very much and give some toys for People. Thank you

Brayden D., 7

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a toy reinddeer and toys to little kids that don’t have any.

Marry Christmas.

Crystel O., 6

Dear Santa,

I want a Hachom and I wanta kittiy.

Thank you.

Serenity M., 7

Dear Santa,

How are you, I Want a puppy. I even want to give. toys to People. Thank you

Leikini A.

Dear Santa,

Can you mom a prest. And my dad a gef. And my brath a gef to. And my frands. Thank you I love Chrustmas. I Love Santa

(Unsigned, 6)

Dear Santa,

I want some pokemon cards please I love everyone

Levi P., 6

Dear Santa,

Please give me a cat plushy and a owl plushy and give toys who don’t have toys and give toy to the hospital

Thank you

Shryll S., 7

Dear Santa,

I would love to have a new bike.

Merry christmas,

Roman E., 6

dear Seta,

I Wot a ret iWot a dad i Wo a Pet a us i Wot KaR Ladr.

Braden, 6

Dear Santa,

I really want a tablet. Merry Christmas.

Ben L., 6

Dear Santa,

Please give Pokemon cards and Merdesick for Crismas and close Plese.

Logan K., 7

(and merrey Christmas Santa and how are you dooing)

Dear Santa,

How are you I? hope you are fine. For Chritmas I would like.

Paul J., 6

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am fine. I have been good. This year I would like a marble maze, a gint teddybear like my sister. Thank you!

Love Luca ♥

Dear, Santa

How are you? I am fine. I have been good. This year I would like for my dads, frend’s doter to get beter. She is sick. She is in the hospital.

Love Kayla ♥

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am fine

I have been good. This year I would like a nintendoswich, and a yoki watch the white one, drone, allot of books, bay blades, and the bay arena, the mini skate bored arena.

Aiden

Dear Santa,

I love you so much. I wundr, how you are doing Santa clows.

Love, Parker J. to Santa clows.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am fine.

I have been good This year

I would like a Mario toy for Chrismas Thank you!

Kendrick

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am find

I have been good. This year I would like a bike and a new backpack. Thack

Sedera

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am fine. I have been good. This year I would like a hatchamal and babys bolls, and candy to plese.

Thank you

Love Lilleigh

Dear Sata,

How ar You I am fine. I have been good. Thsye ar I woudd like Tedberr and a figlingS

Abby

Dear Santa

How are you I am fine I have been good this year I would like a PS4 and a tendowswish.

Santiago

Dear Santa,

How are you? I’m fine. I have been good. This year, I would like a new beys and a new riper.

love Juan

Dear Santa

How are you? I am fine. I have been good. This year I would like to have Books and you to have fun too.

Love Brooklyn

I am find Dear Santa

Key mom is find Keynen have being good I like car for chislmis.

(Unsigned)

Bartlett Elementary

Second grade, Mrs. Jenna Winburn’s class

Dear Santa,

Can I have a netendo Switch, a dog, a drone, a hippopotumis, a bunch of CANDY. Can I have a bunch of pokémon cards. and GX’s.

Love,

Tristan H.

Dear Santa,

I want a mot con trol light bolt, a mott con trol car, and a D.S

Love,

Jordan P.

Dear Santa,

I would like a Beany Boo and a Ella suprise doll.

Mary Christmas,

Emelia

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL DollS boX2 anda LOL Dolls gliterseres 2 and a box of red slime elf closs for my elfs and a elf dog and a Little tramPleen and a toy elf.

From,

Kara R.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas can I have a nintendo Switch. Can I Also have a lot of Gx’s and EX’S and all of the small pokémon card’s. And I want a jetpack.

Ho Ho Ho,

Noah H.

Dear santa,

for crismise I want a cheeta Jakit and a caltndar and a new backPack With a lot of omojes on it and Slime.

Love,

Hailey B.

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is Snuggles the puppie and Cuddles the kitten and JoJo Siwa blanket and a Penguin bedset. That is what I want for Chistmas. I u!

Love,

Ava T.

Dear Santa,

Can I have a Xbox2 with a control en. A puppy I want a book to halb my PoKemon Ann Lenberyy an bgx Hot Wheels anb boX and 3 rast r-c cars and trucKs.

Love,

Landon K.

Dear Santa,

This is what I want for Christmas: Squishes, Computer, Iphone 7, Nintendo Switch, Leopard print Sleeping bag, leopard print backpack, makeup, nailset, friendship bracelet set, donut pencil sharpener, painting supplier, animal advent callender, animal callender, donut callender. And lastly joy to the world!!! That is what I want for Christmas.

Ho Ho Ho!

Natalie M.

P.S. also nintendo Switch games. Thank you!

Dear Santa,

I whoud like a tentincie Swish, and Squishys and a leco frinces hotel and iphone 7 please. Thanks sooooo much Santa.

Love

Mckenzie

Dear Santa,

I want a Xbox 360 also a statu of my self and snow from the North Pole and a elf like GS finaly 600,000,000,00 Robux on Roblox

Your friend,

Aboud A.

Dear Santa,

Ho Ho!, Santa this is what I want for Crhistmas. A toy katana. A teenage mutant ninja turtle action figures, 100000 million robux on my roblox acount, Donuts, Black ops 3. Iphone 8. A puppy. A new bysicle, And finnaly a big present. You know a joy to the world.

Love,

Vinnie

Dear Santa,

I want a Spiderman and a Batman and a robin.

Frind

Aden. W

Dear Santa,

I want a elf on a shelf and a barbiedream house in LOL dolls in a tablet in cupcakes in squires in I want 10 of them. Can the elf be a girle.

Love,

Nyla C.

Dear Santa,

This is my chirsmas list: burberche a Baby Alive to be velypacific shack in lik Baby Alive! Baby Alive diapers/Baby Alve high chair ShopkinS mall Dollhouse a bunch of hockbeest I dont care what they look like: lol dolls and a Doughnut Squishy!

Love,

Marley H.

Dear Santa,

For christmas I would like the game Splatoon, and a violin, and a wig that looks like Elaneas hair. I also want 3 stuffed animals. Most of all I want it too Snow as tal as my desk to where I can do a Snowball fight and build a Snowman, also look on the back (at drawing)! P.S I want to fly!

Love, Sailor M.

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is my two front teeth. Another thing I want is an art Kit. Then, I want a project McSqare Smart bag. finaly I want a bunch of candy and a project McSqare science bag.

Love,

Sophia B.

Dear Santa,

for Crismas, I want a nentendo swich. I want geos bumpsBooks. a nentendo 360. I want a Xbox 1X and Xbox 1, 2 Hot weell set. 2 DS and a 3DS and games.

Your friend,

Cody. W

Altruria Elementary School

First grade, Ms. Renee Morphis’s class

Dear Santa,

I would like a bracelet for Christmas. and skates. and a princess carriage.

Love Elora, 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbe Hello Dream house

Love Alayna W, 6

i have been good this Year

Dear Santa

I would like dirt bike I have been good this year.

Brody

Dear Santa,

I would like a pair of baby clothes a baby dolls and one Barbie doll.

love Haleigh P.

Dear Santa,

I would like a dirtbike, a legoset, a bike.

Love Gavin D., 7

Dear Santa,

I would like a Princess Carriage and a Hatchimal

love Harper T.

Dear Santa,

I would like a Garma Matcha Man.

Skateboard SKates.

for Chrismas. I have been good this year.

Love Michael, 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a swoed and a kPod and a lego set for Christmas.

Love Joshua, 7

Dear Santa,

I would like a scooter and a hatchimal for Christmas.

Love Brynlee, 6

Dear Santa,

I would like iPod and hatchimal and Skates for Christmas. I have been good this year.

Love, Lacey, 7

Dear Santa,

I would like a Hatchimal, dolls, I have been good this year.

Love Savanah T., 7

Dear Santa,

I would like a Starwars lego. I have been good this year.

Love Ethan V., 7

Dear Santa,

I would licke a arill buni radit for Christmas and a bick.

Love Zoe M., 6

Dear santa,

I would like twister.

Love Russell R., 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a Decklace a book and some Lego set.

Love Toby D, 7

Dear Santa

I would like a trampoline for Christmas I ahve been good this year. Veach watch.

Love Jackson to Santa

Dear Santa,

I would like a LoL dolls and a Barbie clothes and a Hatchimal for Christmas I have been good this year.

Love, Sam M., 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a nerf gun. I would like a scooter.

Love, Houston B., 7

Dear Santa,

I would like some barbie clothes, I would like a barbie car, for Christmas.

Love Loewyn

Altruria Elementary School

Second grade, Ms. Patsy King’s class

Dear Santa,

I would like some clothes for Chrismas. And LoLs for Chrismas. I have been a good girl this year You are the best Santa.

Love,

Karyna J., 7

Dear Santa,

I will give you chocolate chip cookies. I will want Laser X for Christmas. I have been good for a week. I am so happy for Christmas.

Your pal

Finn H, 8

Dear Santa,

Hi, I’v been very good this year I will leav a cookie with some milk. I want a net so I can put my stuffed animal in it. If you don’t no wich one I want a pink one that can stick to my corners.

Love, Amber. G, 8

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a americn girl doll for Christmas and a new Sweater. Have I been bad? I think I have.

Best friend,

Lonna R., 7

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I will Leave cookies. Can your raindeer eat cookies? Can y ou make me some pokemon cards, Star Wars stuff, and Star Wars cars please? Thank you!

Love, Jackson. B, 7

Dear Santa,

Santa I am not going to Florida for Christmas. I’ve been a good boy. I want Lego Ninjago City and Lego Dimensions. What kind of cookies do you like?

Love,

Patrick S., 7

Dear Santa,

I have been good Santa. I Would like a skatebord. What Kind of cookeis wold you like? I now you are busy but I want a labtop.

Your pal,

Eli H., 8

Dear Santa,

I’ll get milk cookies and what cookies do you want? And carrots. I want to computers and fidget spinners. Please.

Your pal,

Carsten S., 8

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is two electric saws. I do want a computer for Christmas so I can draw out want I am going to build.

Love,

Joshua C., 8

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want a v teach watch and nerf gun. Thank you for the ipad last year.

Your friend,

Aaron B., 7

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby alive doll. I will bring you some cookies and milk. Make sure to bring me LoL’s OK.

Love,

Emma P., 7

Dear Santa,

I know your busy but. I would like to have an american girl doll. and lego friends Set’S. I alSo would like the new barbie Dream house.

Love

Lila. M., 7

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I want a hooverboard and pok é mon cards and a punching bag and a computer and pok é mon ultra sun game. That’s it I hope your raindere like cookeis.

Love,

Zachary

Dear Santa,

I know you are realy busy at the northpole. but I know were not gonna get a puppy for christmas because we have been bad but i can make a deal what about when I be good can I get presents?

Loves,

Bailee, 8

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I know you’ve been really busy busy but can you get me a Play Statein 4.

Love,

Riley D., 7

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa I know your busy but could I have a ton of legos please! When you come I will have food for your raindeer I have been good too.

Your pal, Donald R, 8

Dear Santa,

I have been extra good. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I want a game called mortal combat. I also want a wii.

Your pal,

Henry D, 8

Dear Santa,

How was your summer? What is your favrit tipe of cookies? How are you and you elfs doing? I am doing great. you are a great guy.

Love,

Lyla Y., 7

Dear Santa,

I have been very very good this year I will give you any cookies you like with milk and I want a computer please.

Love,

Kaleb. S, 8

Oak Elementary School

fifth graders

Dear Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus,

How have you been this year? You must be very busy this time of year! I have been a very fantastic little girl this year. If it’s not too much trouble, may I pretty please have a Lego friends yaght set. May I also please have a drum set too. May I please have a stress ball please. Lastly may I please have a Barbee Doll House please. I will leave you some cookies and milk (and crackers for the reindeer). Merry Christmas!

Love,

Morgan M.

Dear Santa Claus,

I ahve been a good girl as you see. Um … except when I ate the last piece of cake! I would love a new phone (Apple brand) not a flip phone. Also, I would love a all gold mansion and a new black and gold Jeep. Please give my grandma a kiss doll so she can stop kissing me! I will leave you with my secret gummy bear cookies and milk. Please give my 2 month old sister a BIG mouth stop so she can stop crying. Also I would love a princes room for princes Pani.

HO, HO, HO Merry Christmas Santa Claus.

Love,

Pani H., 10

Dear Santa Claus,

I’ve been a superb boy this year. I would like a football and any type of game to go with whatever my parents get me. Between you and me my dad doesn’t want a puppy so I guess you could just giftwrap his car it would be funny. My mom doesn’t want one either so I guess you could giftwrap her car to. Now for Baxter and Marley I think they would like something that takes a while to chew and eat cause they eat the ones they get in one day. Off to Payton she would probably want boring jewelry so I guess you could get her that. Thank you for being nice and doing this.

Love,

Andersen H., 10

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been very good this year. Except for the time I locked my brother in his room. I didn’t mean to. (not really) I would like a chess game with lasers called Laser Khet 2.0. Also money for fish in my fish tank. And a pendulum. Tell Mrs. Claus I want soft mints in my stocking. I’m making cookies for the fireplace. Thanks!

Braden B., 10

P.S.- I would also like cat toys for my cat, Mittens

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been a good kid this year, except for that time I shoved my sister onto the couch, which was last night. For Christmas, please bring me the Nerf Raptorstrike, the Nerf Stryfe, the Nerf Strong-arm, the Nerf Modulus ECS-10, the Nerf Rapidstrike, a pug, the Nerf –

Just everything with the word Nerf in it.

I also would like for you to bring me a Corvette, Lamborghini, and a Camaro. I also want a kitten, the Lego AirPort AirShow, the lego bus station set, and a Mustang for my dad and a jeep for my mom. Just get my sister coal, she’s 13, she can deal with it. Thanks!

Sincerely,

Luke J., 10

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been a very good girl this year. I have argued with my brother a lot but I can’t really help it if he is kind of annoying. Anyway, for Christmas I want my family to be happy. I know you can’t put that in a box and stick a bow on it but still if you will get my parents and Caden/my brother what they want I will be happy. I would also like for my family to be all together but also they all live far away and it would take a miracle to bring us all together on Christmas. If you really wanted to get me a real present you can get my family and me a puppy. We would like a golden doodle, the youngest one you can find. But really all I want for Christmas is for my family to be happy and all together. I love dogs of all kinds but my family will be happy with a golden doodle. We love You Santa! We will leave some milk, cookies, and carrots in the kitchen if you and your reindeer get hungry.

Love,

Kenzie

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been a good boy this year. Except that time I threw my cousin off the bed but after that I tried to catch him but he still fell. Well anyway I want clothes, books, and a couple wait no a lot of Lego sets. And the thing that I want the most is a pet but I know that wont happen ever until I move out or I’m responsible enough. And I will try to leave the good chewy tupe Chips Ahoy and maybe some eggnog or milk. And lets hope youve read Mrs. Fryers list because she really wants that gold Mercedes Benz.

Love,

Caleb D.

Dear Santa Clause,

I have not been the best kid at Oak Elementary, or gotten the best grades in the school. I would like a Nintendo Switch® and if I got that, then I would also like “Super Mario Odyssey”®. I also desperately need socks (ten pairs would be nice, fifteen would be surplus). I would also like a Samsung Galaxy S8®.

With the best of luck,

Jackson R., 10

DEAR SANTA CLAUS,

I AM EXPECTING THIS CHRISTMAS TO BE FUN AND EXCITING! LAST YEAR YOU LEFT A BUNCH OF CANDY IN MY STOCKING, AND GUESS WHAT? I AM NOT THE MOST FIT ANYMORE.COAL. YOU PROBABLY MISREAD MY STOCKING FOR MY SISTER’S STOCKING BECAUSE SHE GOT THE TOY I WANTED, THE SOCCER BALL THAT WAS FROM EUROPE. I AM EXPECTING SOMETHING MORE FROM YOU. THIS YEAR I WANT A PAIR OF THOSE NEW ADIDAS CLEATS FROM DICK’S SPORTING GOODS. MY CLEATS THAT I HAVE NOW ARE OLD AND BUSTED.I ALSO WANT TWO CANS OF FEBREEZE BECAUSE MY SISTER STINKS UP OUR BATHROOM (THAT’S RIGHT, I SHARE A BATHROOM WITH A SEVEN YEAR OLD). DO YOU KNOW MY ELF ON THE SHELF BECAUSE HE HAS CAUSED A LOT OF MISCHIEF THIS YEAR. HE ATE ALL OF OUR CEREAL! HE ALSO MADE A BIPLANE IN MY ROOM!!! I HAD TO BE CAREFUL AS I WAS GETTING OUT OF BED! I ALSO NEED PRIVACY IN MY ROOM! ANYWAYS WHAT I’M TRYING TO SAY IS THAT I NEED TO GET BETTER THINGS FOR CHRISTMAS AND I NEED MY ELF TO CALM DOWN A LITTLE AND GIVE ME SOME PRIVACY. THANKS SANTA, I APPRECIATE IT

FROM,

LOGAN C.

Dear Santa,

I am a very great girl (I don’t know if I actually am). Im sorry I haven’t put up my Christmas tree up yet. What I want for Christmas is a gold hoverboard, a xylophone or the bells that has the top keys and the bottom keys, and an iPhone X. Hopefully your elves won’t be stressed. My brother is very mean to me. Please keep an eye on my brother. he can be very mean. Have you ever given someone coal before because they were bad? Also, will you give some jewelry to my mom? She would really be pleased. I will make cookies!

Merry Christmas,

Chloe L., 10

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been very good this year. I would really like some Dimond earnings, a twin size blue bed set, and a blue dress. I would be very happy if you got me these presents for Christmas this year. Oh and I would also like some blue high tops to go with my dress, black pants, and two new pillows. Especially one of those memory foam pillows.

(ps:And can you please get me a $25 Walmart gift card but it’s ok if you don’t because its just something on the side.)

Sincerely yours,

Alyssa. C, 10

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been very good this year [I think]. I want a bunny rabbit that does not bite.And i would like gaming laptop where the sound stays loud.last but not lest i want a launchpad that is black with white splashes.And don’t forget Ms.Fryer’s gold Mercedes Benz with a drop top.

Love,

Turner K., 10

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been very good this eyar … I think ………. oh I don’t know! Well I’d like a telescope since when ever I’m outside at night I stargaze…and sometimes get in trouble for doing so. I also would like a hula-hoop so Ican practice rhythmic gymnastics. If its possible Id like a DS game called MiiTopia. Bring my brother a new kindle and a copy of all my DS games so he doesn’t steal mine……….please? Ill leave cookies and milk, chocolate chip and 46 degrees cold.

Sincerely yours,

Maddie B., 11

I have been a very good boy. I want a Nintendo switch for Christmas. I also want Madden 2017 on Nintendo switch, and Mario Cart 8 Deluxe. My sister wants a Barbie and a gymnastics bar. You can just get her one. When I get older I want to get a big mansion for Christmas. So just be prepared in about 20 years. Well anyway have a very merry Christmas.

Love, Garrett O.

Dear Santa,

I am going to have a superb christmas this year I have to admit that I haven’t been the best boy this year. I’ve made some bad choices, but would you please bring me 10 dollars and that is pretty much the only thing I want this year. I want my family to have a great Christmas too. I hope you ahve a merry Christmas too Santa. (I just thought of something I want which is a really cool hot wheel set).

Sincerely,

Grant Harris, 11

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been a very good little boy this year. I hope you give me everything gift that I deserve this year. I would like a new Nike soccer ball with Red Adidas Predator soccer cleats. I also would enjoy the new Xbox One X with FIFA 18. I would also like Crayola 120 Crayons for school. I’d love a Real Madrid Club De Futbol poster. I’ve been a good boy at school and home. Hopefully I get what I wanted under my Christmas tree by December 25, 2017!

P.S. I will leave Double Chocolate Cake by the chimney!

Love,

Anas H., 10

Dear Santa Claus,

I’ve been very good this year. Even at that I don’t want a lot, and I just want a Nintendo® Switch, legos, video games, money, and drums (go to Toys R Us® and Guitar Center®). I will give you the good cookies. Make sure to stop by my house and deliver these. Thank you and what do you want for Christmas? Why did you even decide to deliver presents any way?

Sincerely your friend,

Harris A.

Dear Santa Clause,

I have been very good this year. I will get you some delicious cookies and milk. Christmas is the best time of the year. I love spending time with my family. For Christmas I would like a vigger backpack, some school supplies, and new roller blades. I also would like a book from the series “The Magic Tree House.”

Sincerely,

Evilyn B.

Dear Santa,

Believe me, there’s no reason to think that I’ve been a bad boy. I’ve been good all year long. Okay, enough about this. Here’s what I want.

I want Legos (Star Wars are appreciated things like Kylo Ren’s TIE Fighter and Krennick’s Imperial Shuttle), a think called IO Blocks (they’re different shapes that you fit together to make different figures), and Star Wars Battlefront for the PS3. Also, some new Nerf guns would be nice. This is what I want for Christmas SO FAR. I will send you other things that I would like after this, so be patient please!

Merry Christmas and Good luck!

Gage B., 10

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good man. Except for that time I got to school late. Well I would like a 4 gallon Mountain Dew beverage and Xbox 1 X. I also need a Lamborghini, a big bag of Doritos, my own gaming laptop, and a grand piano. My fireplace is electrical so ring the doorbell please and in front of the Christmas tree and you will find water and plaintain chips.

Sincerely,

Danny Z., 10

Dear Santa Clause,

I have been a very good brother,friend, and son but sometimes it gets hard but I try really hard. What I want for christmas is some new shoes,a soccer ball, a fishing pole,and a Nerf gun.If I get these things I will share them with my family if my parents say it’s ok. Lastly I would like to go to the library and occasionally get some books to read because I love reading.

Sincerely,

Braden T., 10

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been a very good boy this year. Except that I have to be bossy to my little sister. I would like Minecraft: Nintendo Edition. Also, I want a Nintendo Switch. And third, any of your choice!

Also, I love your cozy warm outfit. Whenever I wear your copies of your clothes, it makes me feel warm and I can watch a beautiful movie without a cold.

Sincerely,

Miguel S.

Dear Santa Claus,

I’ve been very good this year. My sister, Olivia has been mean to me, I have not been mean to her, except for that one time when I yelled at her. It was because I was having a bad day, forgive me. I would like a MALE betta fish because they are prettier than the female betta fish. I know it will be hard to make sure the water does not spill, but I know you will not spill him. I would also like a new art set. 105 crayons, 40 markers, and 72 colored pencils. I like a wide range of art supplies. My teachers will be to busy to ask you but can you give them lots and lots and lots of pencils, kids keep stealing them in 5th grade. I will leave cookies and milk on a plate, my dog might eat them though. P.S. I hope you like chocolate chip cookies.

Love,

Emily

Dear Santa Claus,

I hope I have been a good boy. Have I? Never mind, you do not have to answer that. I have got everything I want for Christmas already, but I wish that you could get something, maybe a chew toy, for my dog Fluffy. He is small, cute, and fluffy [of course]. My family has had him for about a month now, and my brother and I argue about which one of us my dog likes more. I will try to convince my mom [I hope she is on the nice list] to let me keep my back door open for you [you better not be a robber]. If you want to get something for me, then I would want chicken wings or a note telling me if KFC stands for Korean fried chicken or Kentucky fried chicken. I hope you could tell me if I was a good boy or not, but I should wait and see if Fluffy gets his gift. I have one last thing to tell you. If you come, Fluffy has a small stocking on his playpen. It is red with a white thing on the upper part of the stocking. Just wanted to say that I hope Fluffy doesn’t wake us up when you come.

Sincerely,

Anthony T., 10

Dear Santa Claus,

I hope you stop at are house because Christmas is my favorite holiday so I hope you stop by on Christmas I want a guitar I have been wanting a guitar for over ne year so that is my mane thing I also want you to bring my dog a big bone for are dog and merry Christmas.

Love,

Jake J., 10

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good child. Except for the time I got mad and ripped my paper that was a Christmas list. But I really want sharpies. And please bring me pencils and art supplies. Oh and also I really want some chocolate kisses. Please bring my sister some scissors because when I am not home she steels mine then says I fond it on the floor. I really want some chapstick cake batter flavor.

Love,

Marchella M., 10

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been trying my best in school. My worst subject is reading. My teacher is really crazy. I hope you get her something before she goes nuts! Santa, I would like bath bombs, a new iPhone (hopefully the 7plus), a Canon Camera, some money, and the baby blue foamposites(shoes).

Sincerely,

Taylor T., 11

Dear Santa Clause,

I have been very good this year! Well, there were a few times I was bad like when I hid from my mom, pranked my brothers, and when I yelled at Cady but that’s it i promise. Please bring me a new camera and some gel pens. Please bring my mom a puppy so she stops talking about it 24/7. Please bring my dad some good clothes. Please bring my niece some earrings. That’s all for now!

Sincerely yours,

Avery W., 10

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been a very good this year. What I would like for Christmas is a fitbit, a rolling backpack and the whole Land Of Stories series. I also would like a I-pod so I can listen to music. Please bring something for my brothers so will stop asking to get it for them. Thank You for all you do!

Love,

Sophie B.

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been a great girl this year. Except when I touched my Elf, but she was still flying around the house…Oh well, I haven’t thought about what I want this year, (of course I have thought of what i want). I would like an iPhone 6 (rose gold), a trampoline (medium size), Yorkie (puppy). By the way I will leave about 5-6 cookies on the fire place (not the burnt ones).

Love,

Ariana J.

Dear Santa Clause,

I have been a great boy this year. I would like a baby German Shepard and a baby Golden Retriever, a Abraham Lincoln suit, a Laptop, a NFL Football, a Tom Brady Jersey, a Hamster, some Under Armor shoes, some Suspenders, Elf clothes, a NBA basketball, a Stephen Curry jersey, and a Oklahoma football jersey.

Love,

William M.

Dear Santa Clause,

I have been a good girl this year.

Besides when I put sale in my sisters water and hot sauce in her coke. but just forget about that. For christmas I want a new case for my iPad mini preferable blue. I would also like a animal coloring book and some jell pens to go with that. I would like as well a scented marker maker along with some new pencils (mechanical 0.7).Finally I would like some games. and some art crafts.

Sincerely yours,

Hayley W., 10

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you I think I’ve been a good girl. I want a a phone and some knew house shoes for my mom because hers is rip and she is looking all over for some knew ones. That is all I want for Christmas oh and one more thing I want everybody to have a good Christmas.

Love,

Olivia L., 10

Dear Santa Claus,

I don’t want much for christmas this year I will tell you what me and my sister what for christmas this year my sister will like doctor who stuff like toys, and other doctor who stuff and she wants overwatch pop figures, and other stuff I will like a new drone dragon stuff and star wars stuff.

From,

James R., 10

Dear Santa Claus,

I’ve been looking forward for the holiday this month and plus I’ve a really really really really good girl this year. But if you want me to tell you the truth thats going to be hard. I’ll tell you one thing I barred something in my ants front yard but no one will ever find it (I mean never ever find it). So these are the things I want for the holidays is a new dog, a lego set, a lot (I mean a lot) of school supplies. Your favorite person you know. I will leave you a lot of cookies bye bye.

Love,

Preshley G.

Dear Santa Claus,

I’ve been a great kid this year. I want a transformer toy not any of those little one step ones. I am also in need of some shoes size 6. I want to have a some more dc lego figures from the new dawn of justice movie. Thats really all I want this year.

Sincerely

Conner D.

Dear Santa Claus,

I am pretty sure that I have been good. This year I would like 1,000 followers on my main game that I play,1 pair of Quads, a neon blue Lamborghini Aventador remote control car,more friends,a new bike,my Rolex to get fixed, Merchandise from Logan Paul like the gold back pack and neon hoodie, and a pull –up bar. Do you want chocolate or regular milk??

from,

Curtis A.

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been a very good girl this year. Except for when I did not know where my elf was and scared it and it jumped on my head. This year for Christmas I would like a new phone case, a pop socket, a lava lamp, a new pair of shoes, a pair of cowgirl boots, and a big,big pack awesome candy. I willalso leave you a plate of very yummy cookies and a delicious glass of milk. I would also like to wish you a very,very Merry Christmas this year and a happy new year. I really hope you have a wonderful day.

Sincerely,

Bailey W., 10

Dear Santa Claus ,

I have been a very good girl this year.I would like please a bunk bed so me and my sister do not have to share one. I also need a sheets, blanket if I am getting a bunk bed with pillows please. So my sister will not steal mine when I am sleeping. I will wish you the merry christmas this year. I will leave christmas cookies with the milk that I always leave every year by the fireplace.

XOXO,

Abigail C., 10

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been good all year. This year I want a turtle. My mom says they need a thirty gallon tank so it would be dabbin’ if I could get that too. I also want a Maverick hoodie. I would be happy if you got me anything that has to do with Stranger Things. I will leave you with some delicious milk and cookies.

Sincerely,

Brody P., 10

DEAR SANTA CLAUS,

I have been a good boy this year. I did my chores, took out the trash helped clean the dishes and other things that I cant think of right now. I would like some blue and orange paint, gloves, and a hockey mask. I will leave milk and cookies for you on Christmas

Love,

Noah W., 11

Dear Santa Claus,

Have been a very good girl this year. Except for a few times. What sisters are expected to fight at least sometimes. Any ways back to business. This year I would like a physics set, art kit, a 3D DS with a few games to go with it of course. I would also be happy if I could get a mouse and a prodigy account. If you would get me these thing I would be the happiest girl in the whole world.

We will leave cookies for you. Oh!, and milk. don’t forget the teachers they have been good to. No not good great!

Your friend

Olivia S., 10

P.S. Mrs.Fryer has been the best

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been kinda good this year. Anyway, I would like a couple Why Don’t we things. Also, it would be nice to get some lip balm, I Tunes, a hair brush, fuzzy slippers, and candy (of course). I will TRY to be nice to my sisters and I will also TRY to get better conduct. This Christmas Eve I will leave you the good cookies. I will also try to slip your reindeer some nice carrots. I love Christmas time. Thank you for all of the gifts you give me every year. I promise to TRY to do all the things I said.

Love,

Kylie M.

Dear Santa Claus,

This is my favorite time of the year. I love getting the gifts, making cookies for you, and waking up to look under the tree. I still remember that the real reason you do this is to celebrate Jesus and his birth. I have been a very good girl this year. I want a realistic baby doll and liquid watercolors. I have been doing well in piano and on the xylophone. I hope it will snow on Christmas this year. My elf has already gotten into a lot of things and caused a lot of messes. I am so excited. I will leave the cookies on the coffee table. I hope you like boiled cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Peyton H.

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been a very good boy. Except when I scared my sister so bad she fell backwards crying and laughing at the same time. That was so funny. I would like Ant-Man as a Disney Infinity figure. That is a video game. I also want a new pair of fuzzy socks. Please bring my sister Jasmine a LOL doll. She won’t stop talking about them. We will leave cookies and carrots on the counter.

Love, J.J.

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been a very good girl (except when I hurt my brothers). For Christmas I would like a new scooter since my brother would never let me use his. I would also like a cookbook, art kit, and a long skirt. Most importantly I would like crystal set.

Your favorite,

Anna C.

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been very good this year. I have been nice to my siblings. We have been having a good year. We love to see where our helf hides. I can’t wait to wake up on christmas morning and to find presents. What I want to receive is a giant inflatable ball that you can get into and roll. I also want a kit that let’s you build things. One last thing I want is a tumbling mat, so that I can work on gymnastics on my day’s off. Most importantly, I want everyone to be happy. I also want to give the opportunity to my dog, so that he can spend more time with the family!

Love,

Maddie W.

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been a very good boy. I would like expensive markers, and money. Also I would like a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey with Antonio Brown’s name on it. Can you please give my brother Tucker a Xbox One. He keeps bugging me and my dad to play on our console. I will also leave out cookies and milk for you.

Love,

Corbin D., 10

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been very good. Other than that time I screamed at my sister. This Christmas I want a pink hoodie. I also want new boots and fuzzy socks. I will leave you cookies, a glass of milk, and bring your reindeer carrots.

Love,

Grace.M, 10

Dear Santa Claus,

I would like a Horizon zero dawn for ps4 and, a headset for my xbox 1s, Lastly I would like a ps4 gift card doesn’t matter how much it is.

Love,

Logan A., 11

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been a good boy. I have been good except when I make not smart choices (which is all the time). Well bad for me but, I would like 1 billion dollars so I can buy more than one thing. I would also like for you to hang out with me, maybe we could play some basketball or sit by the fire and watch TV. I will leave out cookies and milk also I will leave out some flour to see if you came.

Love,

Kody S., 11

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been a very good boy. My favorite Christmas tradition is that we get to have good food. What I want for Christmas is a bunch of legos, books, video games, and a toy called Anki Overdrive.

Personal Secret, Don’t give me coal or else!

Sincerely,

Addison I., 10

Hi Santa,

How is Mrs. Clause doing? Santa I like the elf you sent me. Do you have a pet polar bear? I want a blue sled. I want a custom flag. I want an Xbox 1. I want a Nintendo 2DS XL.

From,

Jaxon S., 7

Dear Santa, Mrs Claus, and all the reindeer

I have been hoping that you have not been watching me this year, if so oh well. I can explain for all the times that i’ve hit my brother. It wasn’t my fault he was annoying me. Any ways (Take Notes) for Christmas I would like the black youth joggers(loganpaul.com/shop), a digital art tablet so I can make animations and other digital art, I would also like almost any assassins creed game, and a long board. Since your sack will probably break carrying all of those you can just pick a few things out. I will leave milk and cookies by the mirror in the living room.

Sincerely,

Casper.B

(Don’t get arrested sneaking into peoples houses)

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been a very good boy this year except when I yelled at my brother for getting on my bed and jumping on and over the foot board. Please pretty please can I get a cruiser scooter the one with the HUGE wheels! I also need a brand new IPhone X so I can call my friends and my parents. My third item is a brand new lamborgini thats green. My fourth and finale item is a golden rolex.

your friend,

Hunter G., 10

Dear Santa Claus,

Thank you for the presents you gave me last year. I haven’t necessarily ben a good boy this year, but I still hope you still will forgive me for my sins and still give me a present.I want a drone that you can control from your wrist and a hedgehog. You love everyone and give then presents every year and don’t get mad?How do you do that?I also want a big chocolate candy bar (12 in).I like the way you run things in the North Pole.It seems like you only make toys in 1 night.When you go down the chimney do you just turn tiny and then turn big once you get down the chimney?I want you to turn my school into a big castle with Doritos. Whats your favorite color?I hope you get this letter by Christmas so I get some of these things.

With love,

Brody P., 10

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I have been a good girl, even though I am good every year. I would like a phone, please!!! All of my other friends have phones but I don’t, and I am older than them. In fact, I am the 2nd oldest kid in the whole 5th grade. My one brother and two sisters are so annoying. They always fight and make each other mad. They make me mad to. It’s stressful, especially when Iam doing homework. I would also like some earplugs so I can’t hear my annoying siblings. OK, that was a joke, I really want a iPod so I can’t hear my little siblings at the same time I am listening to good music. WATE!!! There is one more thing I would like for Christmas, Braini Putti. I saw it on a commercial.

Your Friend,

Emma B.

Oak Elementary

2nd Grade, Ms. Wendy Wuerfel’s class

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! How are you doing? For Christmas I would like a big pink dollhouse that comes with a cute Barbie doll. I would also like a big blue trampoline. How is Mrs. Claus? Is she doing well? I love Christmas.

Your best friend,

Lillian T., 7

Dear Santa,

I want PokéMoN Cards.

My favorite toys are a PS4 slim and GTA5 and GTA6 and GTA4 and GTA3 and GTA2 GTAX. I want a PS3 and an X Box 1 and an X Box 36.

I also want a phone and a picture of Rudolph. I want a Nintendo Switch and a tablet. I hope you are not freezing.

From,

Trevor H., 7

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! Are you ok from working all day? What I want for Christmas is the red and white Santa Jack Nutcracker. My sister has been talking about it for a while. Everybody in my family loves Christmas so much!!!

Merry Christmas Santa!!!!!!!

Love

Charley S., 7

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a PS4 for my brother please, and I would like every girl lego set that you can think of please. Oh and please write back soon! Merry Christmas.

Love,

Katie H., 7

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? You must be busy, so I’ll make this quick. What I want for Christmas are there type of cards that are called Yugioh cards. The card I need is called Monju with the ten thousand arms. I need three but if you want you can get me one or two. One more thing I want for Christmas is a nice elf on the shelf and maybe you can send it next year. One more thing I need to tell you is is you could get a sock for my puppy. My puppy’s stocking is hanging from his cage. I don’t know what my brothers want so that is what I want for Christmas. Have a holly jolly Christmas.

Sincerely,

Anderson T., 8

Dear Santa,

Do you ever eat any candy canes while you’re on your sleigh? I want a furrby. I also want it to be blue, and also a guinea pig. Are you every going to come back to the Pink Palace? The last thing I want is a baby puppy. Hope you right a letter back.

Love,

Ivy H., 7

Dear Santa,

Hi! How is Rudolph? I hope he is doing fine. I want a shirt with Rudolph on the front. I want to know if it is cold at the North Pole. I want to know how is Mrs. Claus. Please tell me soon how she is feeling I also want pokemon cards. I also want figet spinners. Write back soon!

From,

Noor M., 7

Dear Santa,

Hi! Am I on the good list? How is Rudolph? I have been has Noah I want an Xbox I. like Zack Attack. Merry Chrtstmas Sant .

From,

Jonah C., 7

Dear santa,

Hi Santa! I really want a shirt that the sequins can flip up and down. Santa I want a picture of the beach. I want an iPad and a beach case. Santa I want a full case of squishies. How is your reindeer? How many day until Christmas? How is Mrs. Claus? How many elves do you have? I want a baby puppy.

Love,

Payton Y., 7

Dear Santa,

Hi! How is it up there in the North Pole? For Christmas I want lps dolls for Christmas and a purple scooter for my American Girl dolls and a helmet. How is Mrs. Claus doing? Is she doing well? Are the elves working hard this year?

From Emerson G., 7

Dear Santa,

Can I have gloves for Christmas? I also want a pack of cars. Santa can I have a toy dog? Santa how cold is it in the North Pole? Do you really eat cookies at everybodys house? How do you squeeze through chimneys? How do you stay warm? Have a good Cristmas.

Love,

Ellis D., 7

Bon Lin Elementary School

First grade, Mrs. Jasmine Parsons’ class

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like a sicece kit and a caputer and pfone a pet fish. How do your reindeer fly?

Love,

Kaylie S.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like a coputer.

Love,

Pace C.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like a ifPon Seven.

Luve,

Holden M.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like a fulart pokemon. You are the best Santa.

Love,

Luke R.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas. I would like a lce dinsar toy.

Love,

Clinton C.

Santa, how did you met your reindeer?

Dear, Santa,

This Christmas I would like Pokemon Crads60 Big Hack ml Kiss the BanD toy Gene Jonh Cene toy Secrit rer Pokemon crads.

Love,

Carter G.

Dear Sata,

This Christmas I would like the Bat Boy Extreme. Santa I love you.

Love, Eastan B.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like a hachbis and a Figitoundbc Pancake Makre.

Love,

Zari W.

Dear Sant a,

This Christmas I would like a tratxis RC and I wut a go-pro and an RC truck it has a trailor. A RC jet ski and RC tree truck. A Monster truck and an iFone 10. A little 22 is can fit in my pocit.

Liam B.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like Juliy and her bed and her pajamas and the chravel set and a chram peer and a chree house and a bathing Soot.

Love,

Lyric W.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like a tranputen and a dollhouse., with dolls with it and a Phone and a ipad oh! And are you rele Santa?

Erin J.

Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like a huge Brbee hous that has a little rele TV that coms with I thenck it coms with four Brbee.

Love,

Ella G.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like 1 uv Those Kamrus That is peenk a rodot unicorn.

Love,

Laycee F.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like 75 LoLs. 75 Numnums. Fone with a pink kace and a pink charjr.

Love,

Raelynn V.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like a new Nigiogo set. Ningea vs. gosts and gost vs. gosts.

Love,

Gabriel C.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like a deaCn doll and I woul a big BaorBe.

Love

Sophie M.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like a trampuleen all to my self.

Love,

Zoe C.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like Breehas.

Love,

Alyssa H.

Ellendale Elementary

Second grade, Mrs. Genna Harville’s class

Dear Santa,

I hope you’re Doing well. It’s me DJ How are your reindeer? Is it snowing? Here are somethings I want: Play Dirt, DiloPnosaurus, t-rex, brachio saurus and a fish, anD an stuffed animal tiger (With wings) (golden Wings).

Your friend,

DJ C.

Dear Santa,

Hello, Santa it’s me Kennedy. I’m writing this letter so you can know what I want for Christmas. First, I want a computer because I have noting to do at home. Second, I want some beats/headphones because my beats are broken. Next, I want some new ugg boots because my old ones are to small. Next, I want is some pair of black jeans with a red T-shirt with some black boots with a red and black bows.

Love,

Kennedy

Dear Santa,

It’s me Elaina. I hope I’m on the good list. I have got Et more than 10 or 20 times.I have written this letter to you because I just wanted to tell you what I want for Christmas. … A big bucket of slime and the slime that’s in little contaners. And I also want for Christmas is a science set. But most of all I want my mom and dad to get together and a … A HAPPY FAMILY!

Love,

Elaina C.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Jackson F. I’m in 2nd gread. I still want the magic set. I have been good. Dallas has to. Please give me a moder bike put it beside the tree.

Love,

Jackson

Dear Santa,

You are the best for Christmas I what my IPod fiks and card games and case head phons for school I be good and you are kind Santa and you are Sweet you are Veay veay nice cause you brig us Present. You are the best

Thaks

Alexis D.

Hi Sant elf feudor I want her to stay with me for 1 mon. Day. Plese put what for Christmas. I Ples want 9 dolls. And hachimuls Ples. But You left me a not so much to say Marry Christmas. But I want to say thank you forever your Bay boy so I have bin good this year. By Sant.

Love

Emma H.

Dear Santa,

I woot a nuthr eFon the shop ForBFe, I asow woot a wabier for the eFs on the shef. taCowwoo clos Foor the eFs. Asow a hansr an in hansruti. Asow a babewnatheyrerbas with a elavr. Losur barbes. And a mathrit cris. And abuol to cunsene.And rukthow cor. And a tablit. And slima, and NarSlin. And Kosmoo loood. Makup set. And a rodot bog. Thas bors calibrs.

Love, Elizabeth D.

Dear Santa, I was good Baut wat stuopy uot Prcnwas–Fnr I wa XOBox FiauF.

In L-L Fts

Love,

Jayden S.

Deer Santa

You and the best I tek you and a Superhero bcus you owgs giv prest to pelpe Do you new wat I wut for Christmas I wut a i-Pod and silm ingeys tak you.

Love,

Nola

Secret Santa

You are the best Santa you give kid’s prenets can I tell you What Want for Christmas. hew I go. Can I get an puppy and a baby Boy for Christmas.

Love,

Andrea O.

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Preston. Your elf is watching me. I am trying to be good. At school and at home it is hard but I will try. Here are Some things I whould like for Christmas. First a tablet, and a bike and Nurff guns.

Love,

Preston

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa it’s me Suraia I what a toy car and I what my mom and my dad to together for a falimy and I what a i-forn.

Love,

Suraia O.

Hello Santa

I really want Power Rangers stuff. I a Ipad I love christmas. I want this Christmas to be special for me. This will be a lovely Chirstmas!

Love,

Jeremiah W.

Ellendale Elementary School

Second grade, Ms. Jenise McGee’s class

Dear Santa,

I like School becaois it is fun.My babby brother has been good. So have I. My faveret Color is pink and purple. My brothers faveret color is red and blue.

From,

Leah V.

Dear Santa,

My favorite holiday is Chirstmas. For Chirstmas I would like a magic trick set. And a Hatchamal with 2 animals in the egg. Don’t let anyone let you down if they don’t believe in you.

From,

Cailyn C., 8

Dear Santa,

I wut a EDS I Love Christmas Ver Christmas.

From,

James F.

Dear Santa,

I hope you do a good job and have a great christmas night. I am 8 years old, give good kid’s toy’s. give bad kid’s coal.

From,

Raistlin C.

Dear Santa,

I want a polarode-camera for X-mas. I like school its super fun and I love it. At home my elf Effie came and She is awesome Like every Year and I love X-mas.

From,

Hatchee. D

Dear Santa,

This is Walter. I’m in #2nd grade. At my church I asked for two things. An I-phone 7 and a book. You know what. This year I have been good and bad. But mostly good. For 5 Straight years I have admired you. How do you do it? Since 1300 you have been great. Please connect your phone to my mom’s for a surprise.

From,

Walter K.

Dear Santa,

Hello, I would like a new puzzles and some lgo sets. If you are unable to get these, get something that makes you think.

From Jacob M.

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. MY Name is Chase. And im in 2nd grade. I want a PS4 for Christmas. P:S I like you. Also MY Teachers Name is Ms Mcgee.

From,

Chase H.

Dear Santa,

Bay Blad! Pokemon creds! Pookmon Book’s! Comupeter! Bone Book’s. Art seplise!

From,

Steven

Dear Santa,

How is it at the north pole, is it cold? What I want for cristmas is a computer,and a Hachamal. Can you give me a raindeer one year? My favorite season is winter because I Love snow.

From,

Nevaeh J.

Dear Santa,

My favorite holiday is ChriSmas. I love my elf. Her name is peppermint patie. I want a hoverboard.

From,

Giana C.

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Ainsley I am 8 years old. I am in 2nd grade. I love chrismas its’ my favorite time of year. I also love school it is very fun just like chrismas.

From,

Ainsley C.

Dear Santa,

Hellow: Marry Christmas Santa What i wont for Christmas is Pokemon and a Hoverbord.

From,

Ethan P.

Dear Santa,

Christmas is my 3rd favorite holiday even thou i do not belveive in you but Just in case I wuld like some Amarican girl cloths ps I never got cole.

From,

Rebecca B.

Dear Santa,

Christmas is my favorite Holiday because oF you. i would like a dirt bike, a make a computer set. Santa you make me happy and greatfull. Ooh i almost forgot i want a dirt bike.

From, Silas M.

Ellendale Elementary School



Second graders

Dear Santa,

I Whant a Sled. And I WhaNt a fone. And SUM hAChMOLS, And a LidoL Life Pet Cat. And a Clip Chrter. I Whant a pichr frame. And a cyaPYotr, and a LOL.

Kailie M.

Dear Santa,

I wot a Bord game named don’t Wake DaDDY. And a ntendowswich wif supr moroy onseh. AndA iPunh SeVen. And a Pupey. And a Pig.

Brenlynn S.

Dear Santa,

I wuD like a ipon a ntebo slest wek supr modro DoPeY rewind machine Brear game I Let trubrl fun by oldest Paragro toys I Wii Robout.

Ariban B.

Dear Santa,

I wont a Bike For christmas and a cande machine and a xbox and a rel car and a gun and a toy plane spider and honda Jepe and a dog and a sLed with a rope and a game and a scwoose ball for christmus.

Rodert F.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas i woud like a hachml trehows and shopcin shows and a ford flex.

Evie B.

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is a toy Blue van.

BenJamin M.

Dear Santa,

this Christmas I want a sewing machine, amerkin Doll bed, bie.

Lydia L.

Dear santa,

I wot a tevee for ChRistmas. I wot a dog for chRistamas. I wot a sQishee ball. I wot candee. I wot a ba blade.

Lucas O.

Dear Santa,

Wut I Wut For Christmus is 8 LoL Doll and a love uBoiy Doll.

Ayla B.

Dear Santa,

I wut a Amerrcin giln dollS and LoL dalls to and a Play dowe set and a christmas dres a blue Barbe food a Barbe frnchr a Barbe dolls achelee dolls.

Lilah A.

Dear Santa,

I wood like a Love U Beie and a Amercin grl dol Fred feb tede grandt.

Mylkah A.

Dear Santa,

I wish for a Fone and a boom that can Fly and do wut I Sae and I Wish for twuney SOPKINS and SOPKinblinbags.

Cadenee H.

Dear Santa,

Desks ws I wut a Fowlr anb a fon Pablen of oFon

Phillip M.

Dear Santa,

I wot a now SHOPY DOL. I Wot a SHOKINS Machin. I wot a KaDemShen. I wot a Fon. I Wot a PUPPY.

Jalyn K.

Dear Santa,

I WOD Like a Barber Dol for Crismis.

Lynette J.

Dear Santa,

I want a little Life Pet for Christmas. And a Phone for Christmas. aNd I want PoceYemon crdS for Christmas. And I want hi hilS but with a srap ovr thim. And Slime for Christmas.

Julie M.

Dear Santa,

Please bring me these four things: 1. Chargabug ex pokemon card. 2. Magmis giff prodigy epic. 3. Tidus protidy epic. And 4. A big quad copter drone. Pleace? thank you!

Ian A.

Dear santa,

I like you so much. I would like to have a toy Santa.

Ramon J.