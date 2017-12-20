Registration deadline nears for Freedom Fair

“The irony of the word ‘FREEDOM’ is that it is never free — without cost and sacrifice!” Yvonne James

Early registration is ending soon for Freedom Fair, a new event for authors and entrepreneurs. It is scheduled for noon-5 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Singleton Community Center Auditorium in Bartlett.

The event celebrates Black History Month and African Americans’ contributions to American culture. Early registration ends Jan. 2.

Black History Month began as “Negro History Week,” which was created in 1926 by Carter G. Woodson, and is a time to recognize the central role of African Americans in the history of the United States of America. The need arose because black Americans and their accomplishments were largely left out of the educational curriculum of that time. It was not until 1976 that it became a month-long celebration. Why February? This month was chosen to coincide with the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.

By sponsoring the first Negro History Week in 1926, the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History inspired schools and communities nationwide to organize local celebrations, establish history clubs and host performances and lectures.

Event administrator Yvonne James said they are also looking for artists to display their afro-centric craft: spoken word, artist, drama, dance.

Currently, the author’s vendor fee is $40 and the non-author vendor fee is $45. After Jan. 2, 2018, the author’s fee will be $60, and the non-author’s fee will be $65. The fee for food/refreshment vendors is $80. Reserve space at thewritersblock-tn.com.

For more information, email creativeartist-yvonne@outlook.com.