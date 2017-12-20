Collegiate Corner

Bartlett student tapped to lead

Heather Leslie of Bartlett has been appointed by Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University, to serve as a presidential ambassador at the university in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Presidential ambassadors assist the president and his staff in greeting and assisting visiting guests and dignitaries, serving at presidential functions and promoting good will to all those in the university.

Leslie is a junior pursuing degrees in theater and mass communication with an option in television and film. Her career aspiration is to work and act in film productions. She is a student ambassador with the Office of Admission. She is the daughter of David and Suzanne Leslie of Bartlett and is a 2j015 graduate of Bartlett High School.

Arlington resident inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, La. — Bryanna Hall of Arlington has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Hall was initiated at The University of Mississippi.

She is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Bartlett student awarded scholarship

MARTIN, Tenn. — Robert Logan Prather of Bartlett received a scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin for the 2017-2018 academic year. He is the son of Hugh and Patricia Prather of Bartlett and is a freshman. He received the Memphis Reg. UT Martin Alumni Scholarship.

Bethel University announces fall 2017 local graduates

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Andrew Hahn and Jeffrey Hodge of Bartlett were among the local graduates at Bethel University’s fall 2017 commencement on Dec. 9 in the school’s Rosemary and Harry Crisp II arena on the school’s main campus.

Hahn received a master of science degree, and Hodge received a bachelor of science degree with honors.

SWOSU graduates Bartlett student

WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Connor Anderson of Bartlett was among the recent fall graduates at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Anderson received a bachelor of business administration degree in management.

Bartlett resident earns degree

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Chanceller Johnson of Bartlett recently received a bachelor of science degree in general science at Palmer College of Chiropractic. Palmer College of Chiropractic is the founding college of the chiropractic profession.