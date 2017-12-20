Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Bartlett High machining class tours Titan

bex-2017-12-21-titan-medical-300px-wRobert Kenyon, owner of Titan Medical Manufacturing LLC, recently invited the Greater Memphis Medical Device Council (GMMDC) and the Bartlett High School machining class to tour his facility. Kenyon shared how his machining career started from a shop class he took at his high school in Texas and eventually lead to an ownership of his successful medical device company.

He encouraged students to find their passion and to get as much experience as possible. He spoke to 37 Bartlett High School machining students about the importance of life skills, work ethic, utilizing available Tennessee grants, and recognizing job opportunities. He stressed that no matter which career path they follow, it is important to work hard in school, stay focused and utilize all available resources.

Robert hosted half of the students while Colby Kenyon, COO, toured with the remaining group. The Kenyons were generous with their time and explained each station in detail. After the tours, everyone met in the breakroom for a recap of how this lucrative and exciting career choice is open to good students who have a passion to pursue it.

For more information on the medical device industry, visit gmmdc.org.

