School district, superintendent rank high in Top Workplaces

Bartlett City Schools has been ranked second in the “Top 10 Large Business Workplaces” in the Memphis area.

Memphis is home to thousands of companies large and small, including multiple major corporations that have been established in the Mid-South for decades. Jason Sykes, BCS communications, volunteer & outreach coordinator, said, “We are honored to receive this recognition as a testament to the great work of our employees.”

Additionally, BCS Superintendent Dr. David Stephens was presented with the top “Leadership Award” out of all the organizations in the Memphis area. This information was released in the Sunday, Dec. 3, issue of The Commercial Appeal‘s Best Workplaces insert and on their website.

Sykes continued, “It is positive to know that our employees overwhelming feel that Bartlett City Schools is truly a Top Workplace with a great reputation for our overall workplace environment! Thank you to all our employees for all the work they do for our students every day. We are a great organization because of them.”