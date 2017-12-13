Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Arlington Square sparkles with Christmas spirit

Choo-choo! This mini-train ride takes children and adults around Arlington Square as part of Saturday’s Christmas festivities. Photos by Scott Steele.

The lighting of a massive tree is literally a bright spot in the December festivities at Arlington’s Historic Square.

Last weekend’s 2017 Christmas on the Square in Arlington drew hundreds of families and individuals to enjoy hot cocoa, see the square’s big Christmas tree lighting, hear live music, put in a good word with Santa and rev up their holiday spirits.

Attendees were invited to enjoy free carriage rides, a tiny train ride for the children, a variety of treats from food vendors, and children’s crafts, including making ornaments and Christmas cards, building small toys and decorating gingerbread cookies. Children also were eligible to get candy at the event’s popular Candy Shop.

The Arlington Education Foundation sponsored a Winter Wonderland tree decorating contest, accepting entry fees from eight groups as a fundraiser for the Foundation. The entry voted as this year’s crowd favorite was the Down Syndrome Awareness tree, complete with ornaments that featured the smiling faces of children with Down Syndrome. That tree’s theme was “Changing the Face of Beauty.”

Christmas on the Square’s sponsors were Brian Elder Roofing, H. Saga International, Bob and Jean Wilson, Arlington Church of Christ, Arlington Elementary School and Donelson Elementary School PTA and Arlington United Methodist Church.

Events were staffed by Arlington High School soccer, The Grapevine, Arlington Church of Christ, AES/DES PTA, Arlington United Methodist Church, Library Friends, Advent Presbyterian Church, Arlington Masonic Lodge, Bellevue Arlington, Living Word Lutheran Church and Arlington Community Schools Education Foundation.

Carriage sponsors were Bellevue Arlington, Arlington Comfort, Arlington Chamber of Commerce and Tyler Little State Farm.

Other contributors to the festivities included the ACS school district, Amerispan Tents, the Town of Arlington and the Arlington APTA.

Live music performances keep the audience humming along and smiling at Saturday’s Christmas on the Square in Arlington. At right, the lighting of a massive tree is literally a bright spot in the December festivities at Arlington’s Historic Square.

CAROLYN BAHM is the editor of The Bartlett Express. Contact her at (901) 433-9138 or via email to carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com.

