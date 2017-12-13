Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Apply now for next free Citizens Police Academy

citizens-police-academy Are you interested in seeing what it’s like to drive a police car or learning how fingerprints are taken? The Bartlett Police Department has a free class that lets you do those things plus so much more.

The Citizens Police Academy to be offered in Bartlett this spring is a fun, free, informative 10-week course. Classes are condensed versions of actual police training that will provide the student with a diverse overall view of law enforcement areas. Department presentations include crime scene investigations, canine unit, traffic enforcement and narcotics.

The BPD offers this program to lay people in an effort to educate them and give them an opportunity to observe and understand law enforcement from a hands-on approach. The overall goal is bridge building within the community.

Dates have not yet been set for the next Citizens Police Academy. For general information, contact the coordinator, Lt. David Hines, at dhines@bartlettpolice.org or Lori Minch at lminch@bartlettpolice.org, or call (901) 385-5510.

People who are interested should apply promptly because space is limited. To apply, search for “Citizens Police Academy” at cityofbartlett.org to access the online application, or pick up an application at the Bartlett Justice Center or the Bartlett Station Municipal Center.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Archives

Calendar

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com