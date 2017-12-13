Apply now for next free Citizens Police Academy

Are you interested in seeing what it’s like to drive a police car or learning how fingerprints are taken? The Bartlett Police Department has a free class that lets you do those things plus so much more.

The Citizens Police Academy to be offered in Bartlett this spring is a fun, free, informative 10-week course. Classes are condensed versions of actual police training that will provide the student with a diverse overall view of law enforcement areas. Department presentations include crime scene investigations, canine unit, traffic enforcement and narcotics.

The BPD offers this program to lay people in an effort to educate them and give them an opportunity to observe and understand law enforcement from a hands-on approach. The overall goal is bridge building within the community.

Dates have not yet been set for the next Citizens Police Academy. For general information, contact the coordinator, Lt. David Hines, at dhines@bartlettpolice.org or Lori Minch at lminch@bartlettpolice.org, or call (901) 385-5510.

People who are interested should apply promptly because space is limited. To apply, search for “Citizens Police Academy” at cityofbartlett.org to access the online application, or pick up an application at the Bartlett Justice Center or the Bartlett Station Municipal Center.