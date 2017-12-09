Navy linebacker from Bartlett heads to 93rd East-West Shrine Game
TAMPA, Fla. — D.J. Palmore, a senior Navy offensive linebacker from Bartlett, has accepted an invitation to play in the 93rd East-West Shrine Game. The game will be Jan. 20, 2018, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., kicking off at 2 p.m. CT and broadcast live on NFL Network and the East-West Shrine Game Radio Network.
Palmore joins an elite list of football greats, such as Tom Brady, John Elway, Brett Favre and 74 NFL Hall of Famers, who have played in the East-West Shrine Game, in addition to more than 265 East-West Shrine Game alumni on NFL rosters each year. A strong performance at the East-West Shrine Game can greatly impact a player’s chances of a career in the NFL.
More than 100 players from last year’s game signed with professional teams this spring, and more than 70 made final NFL rosters.
“The most important element of East-West Shrine Game has always been supporting Shriners Hospitals for Children,” said East-West Shrine Game Executive Director Harold Richardson. “But during game week, it also affords our players an unmatched opportunity to showcase their talents and get their first taste of a potential career in the NFL.”
While the teams are divided by East and West, the players come together for the beneficiary of the event, Shriners Hospitals for Children, an international pediatric specialty health care system that treats children in orthopedics, spinal cord injuries, cleft lift and palate, and burns, regardless of the families’ ability to pay.
Those who would like to support Palmore and the East-West Shrine Game can attend the East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, tune in to watch the game on NFL Network or listen live on the East-West Shrine Game Radio Network.