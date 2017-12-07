Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Bartlett High School Competitive Cheer Team bound for Nationals

The Bartlett High School Varsity Non-Tumbling team is headed to UCA Nationals. Courtesy photo.

The Bartlett High School Junior Varsity Tumbling team is headed to UCA Nationals. Courtesy photo.

The Bartlett High School Competitive Cheer Team has qualified for the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) Nationals in Orlando, Fla.

The team began competition season right after football season ended. Their first competition was UCA Regionals in Southaven, Miss. The team won second place in Junior Varsity Tumbling and first place in Varsity Non-tumbling. Each of these qualified the team for Nationals.

The team also traveled to Brentwood, Tenn., to compete in the Tennessee Extreme Regional. The team won first place in JV Game Day and third place in Varsity Game Day.

On Nov. 11, the team traveled to Murfreesboro and competed at the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State Cheerleading Competition. The team placed third in the state in JV Tumbling.

This past weekend (December 2), the team traveled to Sevierville to compete in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Championship. The team placed 1st in Varsity Non-tumbling, 3rd in Varsity Game Day, 2nd in JV Tumbling, and 2nd in JV Game Day.

UCA Nationals is held at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., in February. The team has qualified and traveled to Nationals for the past few years. Last year, the team won second place in the Game Day division.

The team is coached by Darius Henderson and Molly Duchemin. Team sponsor is Denise Henry.

 

