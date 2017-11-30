Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Keep Christmas lights on for Dec. 14 judging

The judging for the best Christmas lights in Bartlett will begin Dec. 1. Keep Bartlett Beautiful (formerly known as Bartlett City Beautiful) has announced that one home or business will be selected in each of the city’s 12 zones, and judges will evaluate those 12 submissions collectively on Dec. 14, starting at 5 p.m.

In the past, Keep Bartlett Beautiful has had an issue with lights not being on when the committee drives around for the judging. They are asking that homeowners and businesses be sure to have their lights on before 5 p.m. on Dec. 14, the evening of the final judging.

