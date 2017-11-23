‘You’re going down, turkey!’
Winners of the 2017 Turkey Shoot at Bartlett’s Singleton Community Center include marksmen in the following age brackets:
- Ages 8 and under: Jaxon Church, first; Angelo Sanchez, second; and Sarah Whalen, third
- Ages 9-12: Lucas Grozco, first; Zach Griffith, second; and Hayden Jordan, third
- Ages 13-17: Tanner Wade, first; Jared Smith, second; and Luke Luster, third
- Ages 18-35: J.D. Kumpe, first; Carol Ann Ferrell, second; and Michael Bigit, third
- Ages 36-50: Drew Simpson, first; Jeremy Burgess, second; and Jack Griffith, third
- Ages 51 and over: Don Werling, first; Kent Baucum, second; and Steve Sims, third