‘You’re going down, turkey!’

Above, Gunnar Timbs, 9, takes deadly aim at his paper target during Saturday’s 2017 Turkey Shoot at Singleton Community Center in Bartlett. He was among approximately 500 children and adults who pointed BB guns at their paper targets attached to hay bales and then took their best shots. The popular annual competition has been active for about 20 years. Photo by John Collins.

Winners of the 2017 Turkey Shoot at Bartlett’s Singleton Community Center include marksmen in the following age brackets:

  • Ages 8 and under: Jaxon Church, first; Angelo Sanchez, second; and Sarah Whalen, third
  • Ages 9-12: Lucas Grozco, first; Zach Griffith, second; and Hayden Jordan, third
  • Ages 13-17: Tanner Wade, first; Jared Smith, second; and Luke Luster, third
  • Ages 18-35: J.D. Kumpe, first; Carol Ann Ferrell, second; and Michael Bigit, third
  • Ages 36-50: Drew Simpson, first; Jeremy Burgess, second; and Jack Griffith, third
  • Ages 51 and over: Don Werling, first; Kent Baucum, second; and Steve Sims, third
Children taking part in the annual turkey shoot with BB guns at Singleton Community Center Saturday gather at a table to sign their paper targets. Photo by John Collins.

