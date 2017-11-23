BARTLETT — Mr. Terry Cooper Moore went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 16, 2017.

He was born on May 9, 1930 in Yazoo, Miss., and raised in the area of Canton, Miss. He graduated from Farmhaven High School as a stand-out athlete. He served in the U.S. Army as a medic during the Korean War. During his military service he married his high school sweetheart, Nancy McDaniel. After discharge, he worked for MPI in Jackson, Miss.

The family moved to Corinth, Miss., in 1964, where he worked for the Wurlitzer Co. In 1974 the family relocated to Bartlett, Tenn., where he worked for Aeolian Piano Co. until its closing in 1985. He then worked for Show Case House, custom cabinet, until his retirement in 2000. This did not stop him from building special furniture pieces for his family and church. He and his wife relocated back to Corinth in early 2017, where they lived at Dogwood Assisted Living until his death.

Terry served as a deacon at Faith Baptist Church, where he and Nancy Moore are charter members. He is survived by his siblings, Lloyd Moore (Elaine) of Petal, Miss., and Pat Henry (Jimmy) of Jackson, Miss.; his wife of 66 years, Nancy McDaniel Moore and children Mike Moore (Gayle), Cheryl Essary (Bill), and Terry G. Moore (Tracy). He is also survived by grandchildren Michael “Boogie”, Ben (Lori), Joe (Stephanie) and Libby Moore, Jason (Kim), Jeremy (Tiffany), and Joshua (Aya) Essary, Nick (Amber) and Bryan Moore. Survivors also include great-grandchildren Jared, Lydia, Cooper, McKinley, Addyson and Adley Moore; Elizabeth, Will, Rachel, Katelynn, Olivia, Ty, Savannah, Ruth Ann, Ross, Kai, Kaz Essary and one “Moore” on the way.

He is joining his father, mother and siblings, Thomas Homer and Margaret Lessie Moore, Purvis Moore, Rudolph Moore, Martha Helen James and Thomas Oree Moore. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to the Faith Baptist Church building fund, 3755 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN 38133.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, at Faith Baptist Church with interment in Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN 38133.