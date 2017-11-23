Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

‘Super Scientific Circus’ at BPACC

The “Super Scientific Circus” program at Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center combined showmanship and magic tricks to entertain and educate the weekend before Thanksgiving and also during special showings on the Monday before the holiday.

The show proved that science can be fun and funny. Performers used circus skills, bubbles, magic and humor to introduce the principles of friction, inertia, aerodynamics, centripetal force, sonic booms, air pressure and ultraviolet light.

The antics of Monday’s shows were reserved exclusively for Bartlett schoolchildren brought in by bus for the experience and seemed to be enthralled by the spectacle while learning about real scientific concepts.

