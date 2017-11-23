Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett honored for safety

Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett has been honored with an “A” Hospital Safety Grade by The Leapfrog Group, an independent hospital industry watchdog. This marks the eighth consecutive grading period in which Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett has received an “A.”

Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett is the only hospital in Shelby County to receive an “A” grade.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns letter grades to hospitals nationwide based on their performance in preventing medical errors and infections. The grade is designed to provide consumers with information they need when making decisions about a hospital stay.

“Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett is committed to the safety of our patients,” said Chris Locke, Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett CEO. “The ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade reflects the effort put forth every day by our nurses, physicians, and staff to ensure that our patients receive the care they deserve.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is calculated by using 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data. More than 2,600 hospitals have been assigned scores, with less than a third receiving an “A” grade.

To see Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett’s scores as they compare nationally and locally, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.