Fatal crash into tree kills Arlington driver

fatal-accident-iconARLINGTON — A single-vehicle crash in Arlington killed one man around 5:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Earle Farrell, SCSO public information officer, said the driver was going fast, veered off the road and hit a tree on Chester Road near the intersection with Larry Anderson Road.

The man had to be extracted from his vehicle, and he was pronounced dead of his injuries at the scene.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, and autopsy results are pending.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, Farrell said. No other vehicles were involved, and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

Chester Road was blocked for a couple of hours while first responders were working the accident scene.

