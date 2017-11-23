City board approves $5K BCS expense

The Bartlett city board approved a $5,000 increase in the budget for renovating the school district’s pending new central office, among other actions at the Nov. 14 meeting.

The board amended the Education Capital Project Fund Budget as requested by the Bartlett City Schools district. Renovations for Bartlett Square went up from $125,000 to $130,000. This change brings the Amended 2017-18 Education Capital Project Fund Budget Revenues to $4,416,625.

