CBU student earns national pianist award

Ralph Guimera of Eads has earned a special award from the National Guild of Piano Teachers for his six years of work. Courtesy photo.

Ralph Guimera, 18, of Eads has earned the Six Year National Award from the National Guild of Piano Teachers. He performed 10 memorized pieces each year for six years in Germantown’s Piano Guild Auditions, where he earned Superior Plus Ratings.

He received the guild’s six-year pin and a porcelain bust of Beethoven from his teacher, Benita Pepper of Lakeland.

Guimera is a freshman at Christian Brothers University and a graduate of St. Benedict at Auburndale High School, where he was vice president of the student government, a member of the National Honor Society, President of Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, chief engineer in robotics, member of the Key Club and vice president of the National Classical League chapter.

He is the son of Don and Cora Guimera of Eads.

His scholastic awards include Excellence in Latin I and II Honors, Excellence in Wellness, the Timberwolf Award, Excellence of Leadership in the National Classical League and Excellence of Leadership in Mu Alpha Theta.

He is a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, where he is an altar server and volunteer librarian, and he participates in the St. Vincent de Paul Food Mission and the Fil-Am Medical Mission.

His hobbies include improvising his own music, fishing, and kayaking. In addition to the piano, he also plays guitar, ukulele, marimba and saxophone. He plans to pursue a career in the medical field.

