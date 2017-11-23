Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

BHS Marching Band takes all

Bartlett High School Band competed in the recent 2017 Forrest City Marching Invitationaland took home the First Place Overall Band Sweepstakes Award along with First Place Color Guard, First Place Percussion, Second Place Field Commander and First Place Soloist (Mellophone, Samara Salsbury). The band, directed by Dwight Dodd and Assistant Director Trevor Rundell, also received Superior ratings in all categories. Rundell said, “We built the machine and dropped the hammer.”

