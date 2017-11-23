Bartlett High students compete in speech

Bartlett High School’s Forensics Team won third place at the Collierville Invitational on Saturday. The following competitors also won individual awards: Dramatic Interpretation: Heather Gill, finalist; Duet Acting: Megan Dunlap/Caden Hulsey, second; Duo Improv: Caleb Medlin/Jacob Priddy, first place, and Noah Jobbins/Simon Sutton, finalists; Duo Interpretation, Medlin/Sutton, second, and Jobbins/Priddy, third; Humorous Interpretation, James Chapman, third, and Josh Morrow, finalist; Informative Speaking: Hunter Baker, finalist; Alya Perez and Rumi Said, finalists; Solo Acting: Meshack McDaniel and Jacob Pierce, finalists; Storytelling: Madison Payne in second, Luke Dabney in third, and Jeremiah Manis, finalist; TV Broadcasting, Josh Morrow, finalist; and Public Forum Debate: Taylor Austein/Florencia Rodriguez and Georgia Oels/Serena Whittaker, finalists. Photo by Scott Steele.