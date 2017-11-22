Briarcrest Sports

Briarcrest Christian School, which has campuses in Memphis and Eads, has announced the achievements of its student athletes.

Tyler Badie named as Mr. Football semifinalist

Briarcrest Senior Tyler Badie was named a Semifinalist in the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2017 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 11th consecutive year,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”

This is the 33rd year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

More than 400 people, including the 30 finalists, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, are expected to attend the 2017 luncheon.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live video stream of the awards will be provided at TitansOnline.com.

Badie was also named AutoZone Liberty Bowl/Touchdown Club of Memphis Prep Player of the Week. He and his guests were invited to a dinner where Tyler was awarded a special commendation for his outstanding performance on the gridiron. University of Memphis head coach Mike Norvell was the guest speaker at this event.

Senior Connor Shamblin signs Letter of Intent with Bama

Briarcrest Senior Connor Shamblin has signed his Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at University of Alabama. He has played on the varsity baseball team for the past four years as a pitcher and infielder.

Over the past four years at Briarcrest, he was on the All-State and All-Region teams. He was also selected as Best of Preps and received the Heart of the Saint Award. Shamblin has also been named as a Perfect Game All-American. He was also chosen to attend the Perfect Game National Showcase and the East Coast Pro Showcase.

Shamblin is a member of East Coast Sox Select, who won the Perfect Game WWBA 16U National Championship. He was also a part of the TBCA Showcase team. His fondest memory playing Briarcrest baseball was hitting a grand slam against SBA to send the team to the Regional tournament.

Shamblin has also played varsity football for Briarcrest, where he is currently a starting safety. He was selected to the All-Region First Team Defense and was recently selected to play in the Auto Zone Liberty All-Star game. In addition to all of his athletic accomplishments, Conner has a 4.22 grade-point average (GPA) and plans on majoring in business at Alabama.

He is the son of Beth and John Shamblin of Lakeland.

BCMS’s Grant Whitely places in Greenline 5K

Briarcrest Christian Middle School cross-country runner Grant Whitely ran the Greenline 5K Nov. 11 and had a great race. The race started with temperatures in the 30s at Shelby Farms. He ran against a field of 196 runners and placed 10th overall with a time of 23:18. He also won an award for being third in his age group.

“Grant has consistently been getting faster over the last two seasons. He puts the work in each week and has added a lot of speed this year,” said Middle School Cross Country Coach, Sloan Cooper. “He also had a great run this year at the State Championship in Knoxville. The high school races are three miles (middle school races are two miles), so this is a good indicator that he will have a great high school career!”

Briarcrest Girls LAX players win tourney with Memphis LAX team

Six Briarcrest Girls’ Lacrosse players traveled to Atlanta over the second weekend in November with the Memphis Lacrosse players, and the team won the overall Southern Edge Fall Classic Lacrosse Tournament. They went 7-1.

The six Briarcrest players are Kiele Sanders, Anna Grace Loudenbeck, Mary-Addison Wolfe, Emma Doty, Madeleine Lowrance and Campbell Slankard.