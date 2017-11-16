16-year-old with rifle threatens AHS
An Arlington High School teen headed to juvenile court Thursday after making a threat on social media. No one was hurt.
Shelby County Sheriff Office spokesman Earle Farrell said the boy, 16, posted a threat Wednesday, “Don’t come to school tomorrow” with a picture of himself holding a rifle. Officers met him at the school and took him into custody without incident. He didn’t have a weapon at the time. Classes went on as usual.
He has been charged with reckless endangerment. His name has not been released because he is a juvenile.
Jeff Mayo, chief of staff for the Arlington Community School district, provided this statement Thursday:
“This morning ACS/AHS were made aware of a picture of a gun posted last night on a social media account with a caption of ‘don’t come to school tomorrow.’ The AHS Administration has identified the student responsible for the posting. AHS Administration and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department has determined that students are not in danger as the social media post was intended as a prank. The student responsible will be disciplined by school administration according to district policy. The student also faces any legal ramifications deemed appropriate by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department. Threats of this nature, regardless of intent, will not be tolerated and the school/district is thankful for those students who made school administration aware of the social media post.”