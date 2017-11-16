16-year-old with rifle threatens AHS

An Arlington High School teen headed to juvenile court Thursday after making a threat on social media. No one was hurt.

Shelby County Sheriff Office spokesman Earle Farrell said the boy, 16, posted a threat Wednesday, “Don’t come to school tomorrow” with a picture of himself holding a rifle. Officers met him at the school and took him into custody without incident. He didn’t have a weapon at the time. Classes went on as usual.

He has been charged with reckless endangerment. His name has not been released because he is a juvenile.

Jeff Mayo, chief of staff for the Arlington Community School district, provided this statement Thursday: