Bartlett Police reports for Oct. 30-Nov. 3, 2017

The Bartlett Police Department handled these and other incidents for the period of Oct. 30-Nov. 3 (the most recent period for which records are available this week).

Editor’s note: This report represents the most notable incidents provided by BPD and does not necessarily reflect all police activity. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports. Incidents are listed in order of the dates they were reported.

Oct. 30

Germantown Road (theft from a vehicle)

Someone stole a set of tires and rims off a customer’s car in the back parking lot of the Infiniti dealership (3060 Germantown Road). It happened between 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and 7 a.m. Oct. 30.

Devine Street (theft)

Someone stole two necklaces from a woman’s master bedroom between noon July 30 and 1 p.m. Oct. 29.

Claypool Road (theft)

A woman reported items missing from her bedroom. A neighbor said he saw someone enter the home that morning.

Oct. 31

U.S. 64 (attempted auto burglary)

A man said someone broke the lock on his truck to gain entry but only opened the center console; nothing was taken. It happened in the Lowe’s parking lot (8300 U.S. 64) between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

U.S. 64 (auto burglary)

A man who shopped at both Walmart and Sam’s (8400 U.S. 64) reported that when he got home he noticed that someone had punched out his driver’s side door lock and removed the tray from the center console. The tray contained a key ring with about 10 keys that go to various buildings related to his business.

Elmore Road (theft)

A complainant reported that someone stole her cell phone. She was leaving Freeman Park en route to a house on Elmore Road when she let two acquaintances use her phone. Others were also in the vehicle. When she got to the address on Elmore, she couldn’t find her phone. While she was searching, two of the vehicle’s occupants left the scene.

Nov. 1

Elmore Park (vandalism)

Someone hit the driver’s side of a woman’s vehicle with several eggs while it was at Elmore Park. She said it happened between 7:55 p.m. Oct. 31 and 5:40 a.m. Nov. 1.

U.S. 64 (theft of a motor vehicle)

Someone stole a man’s Honda Civic from the parking lot of the Armed Forces Career Center (7424 U.S. 64) while he was taking tests. It happened between 2 p.m. Oct. 31 and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 1.

Wetherburns Circle (theft from motor vehicle)

A woman who leaves her vehicle unlocked found the passenger door ajar, her glove compartment and middle console open, and other items in the vehicle out of place. Nothing appeared to be missing. The intrusion happened around 3 a.m.

Unspecified address (fraud)

A couple reported being defrauded out of $1,800 over the phone. The husband received a call from someone on Oct. 31 claiming to represent the FBI. The caller said to buy $900 in iTunes cards in order to pay a debt owed to the agency. The man bought the cards and gave the caller the card numbers to access the cards.

The couple said that the next day their bank advised them to contact Apple support services. They found a number online and spoke with several people who claimed to be Apple employees. They advised the man that they would refund the fraudulently obtained $900 if they would buy another $900 in iTunes cards, which he did.

Nov. 2

Willoughby Oaks Lane (theft from building)

A man reported that 17 Oxycodone tablets ($20) were missing from his home after his cleaning service visited.

Nov. 3

Bristol Park Circle (vandalism)

A man who is staying on Bristol Park Circle for a construction job said he heard a loud bang and then his truck alarm went off around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 2. He looked outside, but it was raining and he didn’t see anything wrong with the truck. He reset the truck alarm and went back to sleep.

Around 6:30 a.m., he went to his truck and saw that that three of his tires were flat and his right rear taillight assembly was broken.

Unspecified address (fraud)

A woman reported that someone was using her husband’s identity. They have received multiple letters stating that her husband has opened an account when he has not.

Stage Road (motor vehicle theft)

A man said someone stole his vehicle from the ATC Fitness parking lot (6600 Stage Road) between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. He was parked three rows back from the front entrance.

Nov. 4

U.S. 64 (theft from motor vehicle)

A man said someone punched the door lock and burglarized his vehicle while it was in the Walmart parking lot (8400 U.S. 64). Items taken included two gym bags containing two pairs of Beats headphones, two weight belts and one pair of weight lifting shoes.

U.S. 64 (theft from motor vehicle)

Someone burglarized a man’s vehicle while he was parked at Abuelo’s (8274 U.S. 64). The door lock was damaged, but no items appeared to be missing.

Nov. 5

Stage Road (commercial alarm)

An officer responded to an alarm at Exxon (5949 Stage Road) around 1:11 a.m. and found the front left window broken out. The owner said he closed the store about 15 minutes after midnight.

Video evidence showed five males in black hoodies entering the store with white towels covering their faces after breaking the window with a receiver hitch. Inside, they stole lottery tickets, about 110 packs of Newport 100s, 300 lighters and two boxes of Swisher Sweet cigars.

Newstone Drive (theft)

A woman who parked on a lot near her apartment building the previous night returned around 9 a.m. to find three tires and rims missing.

Greenleaf Cove (vandalism)

A man reported seeing two youths riding motocross-style motorcycles in the ditch at Ellendale Park on Nov. 3 around 3:30 p.m. Two days later, he was walking around the park and noticed that Field 1’s infield was destroyed by one or more people riding that style of motorcycle.

Guy Road (theft from building)

A woman said someone entered her unlocked home on Nov. 4 and took her PlayStation 4.