Veterans Day 2017: Honors for hometown heroes

See the enclosed special section, “Hometown Heroes” for information on local Veterans Day observations, special discounts for veterans and active-duty military members, and feature stories about some of our area veterans.

Closures

PrintAlso note that some public offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 10, in observation of Veterans Day:

  • Bartlett City Offices, Bartlett Public Library, Bartlett Animal Shelter and Bartlett Senior Center will be closed Friday. The Bartlett Recreation Center will be open for its regular hours. Trash pick-up will not be affected by this holiday.
  • All of Lakeland’s city offices will also be closed Friday, and there will be no activities that day at the Lakeland Senior Center. Trash pickups will not be affected.
  • There will be no closures of Arlington’s town offices related to Veterans Day, and trash pickups for the town will not be affected.

