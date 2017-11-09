Bluegrass gospel fills BPACC

Bluegrass gospel music rang throughout the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center last weekend for a production of the musical “Smoke On The Mountain.” BPACC Director Michael Bollinger directed the production, and the cast came from open auditions held late last summer. Cast members and musicians hailed from Bartlett, Memphis, Cordova, Atoka and northern Mississippi. PICTURED BELOW: Cast members, from left, are Doug Smith, John Albertson, Cecil Yancy, Tyler Brown, John Hemphill, Analyze Capodiferro, Annie Freres, Carlos Gonzalez, Amber McGrory and Jennifer Rushton. The next live theater planned at BPACC is the Youth Theatre production of the hit Broadway musical “Godspell” by Stephen Schwartz, who also composed “Wicked.” Auditions for “Godspell” will be 5-7 p.m. Dec. 5-6; details at BPACC.org. Courtesy photo.