Bartlett finishes season with 5-5 record
[Editor’s note: We regret accidentally omitting the following story about Bartlett High’s season closer game last week.]
The Bartlett Panthers’ season ended their season against a goliath of an opponent Oct. 27 when they faced Cordova at home.
The Wolves, coming off of a near record setting 72-63 win over Arlington one week earlier, ended the Panthers’ chance at a 6-4 season by winning 38-0.
Bartlett quarterbacks Preston Raines and JJ Vaden struggled to move the ball through the air, completing a combined 4 of 17 passes for 24 yards. Raines also saw the bulk of the team’s carries, as he rushed the ball 15 times for 35 yards.
Sophomore running back Tamarious Brown had the most success on the ground, rushing for 23 yards on just three carries.
Carrying the load for Cordova was the duo of senior running back Jeremy Banks and senior quarterback Christian Arrambide, who combined to contribute 91 rushing yards and 371 yards through the air.
Arrambide threw for five touchdowns, finding senior receiver Kobe Powell four times for 159 yards and three touchdowns and senior Jacolby Hewitt four times for 146 yards and two scores.
Banks, who has college offers from Wyoming, Central Florida, Nebraska, Missouri, Memphis and Iowa State, among many others, had a single reception for 40 yards.
Leading the Panthers’ defense were juniors Phillip Thompson IV and Cole Peppers, who each had five tackles. Tamarious Brown, Stewart Kerby and Kyler Allen each had four tackles.
Before Friday’s loss, Bartlett finished its season strong with wins over Millington Central and Memphis Academy of Health Sciences. The Panthers (5-5) also beat Sheffield, Bolton and Overton by a combined 116-35 points earlier in the season.
