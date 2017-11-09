Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


2 Bartlett schools host ‘Cop Stop’ with cookies, high-fives

Handshakes and high-fives were part of the interactions for two Bartlett school Cop Stops recently. Courtesy photo.

Handshakes and high-fives were part of the interactions for two Bartlett school Cop Stops recently. Courtesy photos.

Functional Skills classes at two Bartlett schools hosted a friendly luncheon for Bartlett Police recently.

Functional Skills classes at two Bartlett schools hosted a friendly luncheon for Bartlett Police recently.

Community-based learning is an integral part of the Functional Skills programs within Bartlett City Schools. By getting out into the community or by having community members come into our schools to interact, the students gain valuable skills to ensure their success as adults.

Recently, the Functional Skills classes at Bon Lin Elementary and Bon Lin Middle, taught by Rebecca Priddy and Sandy Muston, hosted a Bartlett Police Department Cop Stop as part off their Community Helper educational unit. A Bartlett Cop Stop is an event where families, groups or businesses host and provide a meal for officers who are on duty.

Members from the Bartlett Police Department interacted with the students, who high-fived the officers. By creating an environment of trust in a familiar atmosphere, the students can better approach police officers and interact.

Although the officers were full of wonderful foods and desserts at the end of lunch, each one also left with a special treat made by the students at Bon Lin Middle Functional Skills class. The students bake and sell cookies on Fridays as part of vocational curriculum. On this day, they baked, packaged and wrote special notes on the packages of cookies for each officer.

Police meeting with students at school helps to build an environment of trust in a familiar atmosphere.

Police meeting with students at school helps to build an environment of trust in a familiar atmosphere.

REBECCA PRIDDY, who wrote this article, is a special education teacher in the Department of Exceptional Children at Bon Lin Elementary School. She may be reached at rpriddy@bartlettschools.org.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Archives

Calendar

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com