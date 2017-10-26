Panera gifts for sick children

The Golden family will enjoy a free trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., and other attractions, thanks to Panera Bread and the fundraising organization Baking Memories 4 Kids. Panera allows customers to round up their bills in the Change for Children program and donate the change to the charity, which benefits children ages 3-18 who have a life-threatening or terminal illness. People also can buy containers of cookies for the same cause. From left are Rachael Reid, regional category sales manager; Donald Golden with baby Derek; Evan Golden with Daniel, the primary gift recipient, who has Joubert Syndrome and was adopted last June; Ella Golden; Tina Golden; Frank Squeo, founder of Baking Memories 4 Kids; and Bob Udovich, director of operations for Panera. Derek is Daniel’s half-brother and is being fostered by the Golden family. The gift ceremony on Friday at the Bartlett Panera Bread location (8340 U.S. 64) also included a check presentation of $125,000 from Panera to Baking Memories 4 Kids. Photos by Carolyn Bahm.
The Noble family celebrated the good news Friday that they received a free trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., and other attractions, thanks to Panera Bread and the fundraising organization Baking Memories 4 Kids. The parents shared the news with their children on site at the Bartlett Panera Bread (8340 U.S. 64). From left are James Noble; his wife, Amy; Natalie, 14, who has a seizure disorder and is the primary gift recipient; Nathan, 10; and Frank Squeo, founder of Baking Memories 4 Kids.