Local high school football rankings: JW10 Media Power 10, Week 11
Introducing the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings: The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2017 season, see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 11.
Week 11
1. Germantown (9-0)
(W 42-6 Memphis Central, Fri. @ Whitehaven)
2. Briarcrest (8-1)
(W 42-12 Jackson North Side, Fri. @ St. Benedict)
3. Munford (8-1)
(W 53-34 Kirby, Fri. @ Brighton)
4. Cordova (7-2)
(W 72-63 Arlington, Fri. @ Bartlett)
5. St. Benedict (7-2)
(W 42-12 Memphis Nighthawks, Fri. vs. Briarcrest)
6. Collierville (6-3)
(W 35-33 Houston, Fri. vs. Arlington)
7. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (7-2)
(W 45-6 Jackson Christian, Fri. vs. Nashville Christian)
8. Arlington (6-3)
(L 72-63 Cordova, Fri. @ Collierville)
9. Houston (5-4)
(L 35-33 Collierville, Fri. vs. St. George’s)
10. Bartlett (5-4; tied with Brighton)
(W 38-20 Millington, Fri. vs. Cordova)
10. Brighton (5-4; tied with Bartlett)
(W 69-50 Southwind, Fri. vs. Munford)
Week 10
1. Germantown
2. Briarcrest
3. Munford
4. Cordova
5. Arlington
6. St. Benedict
7. Collierville
8. Houston
9. Tipton-Rosemark Academy
10. Bartlett