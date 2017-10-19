Thick-cut venison sandwiches coming to Bartlett Arby’s Saturday

When you have a taste for venison this weekend, you won’t have to search through your hunter friends’ freezers. You can just go to Arby’s on Saturday. The restaurant is living up to its “we have the meats” slogan with the nationwide debut of its venison sandwich.

But go early — these sandwiches are in short supply and will available only for a limited time.

Each customer can buy up to two sandwiches while supplies last. A spokesman at the Bartlett Arby’s (8018 U.S. 64) confirmed they will have the special sandwich, and it will also be available in all Arby’s locations in the Memphis area.

The 490-calorie sandwich is served on a toasted bun with a thick-cut venison steak that’s been marinated in garlic, salt and pepper and cooked for three hours. It’s topped with crispy onions and a cabernet steak sauce infused with juniper berries. See more information online at arbys.com.