BlueCross offers public Medicare Advantage meetings

During the Medicare Advantage open enrollment period, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee will be in multiple Mid-South communities to educate seniors about the health care options available to them and the benefits of a BlueAdvantage plan.

Medicare advocates from BlueCross will be holding educational meetings all across the state that are free and open to the public. Anyone wanting to learn more about Medicare Advantage is welcome to attend.

Below is a list of meetings scheduled for West Tennessee. All meetings are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. unless otherwise indicated.

Thursday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m., Whitehaven Branch Library, 4120 Millbranch Road, Memphis

Monday, Oct. 23, The Great Hall & Conference Center, 1900 S. Germantown Road, Germantown

Thursday, Oct. 26, Bartlett Station Municipal Center, 5868 Stage Road, Bartlett

Thursday, Nov. 9, Courtyard by Marriott, 4640 Merchants Park Circle, Collierville

Friday, Nov. 10, UT Agri-Plex Auditorium, 1252 Manufacturers Row, Trenton

Monday, Nov. 13, Salvation Army Kroc Center, 800 East Parkway S., Memphis

Tuesday, Nov. 14, Bartlett Station Municipal Center, 5868 Stage Road, Bartlett

Monday, Nov. 20, Baker Community Center, 7942 Church St., Millington

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m., Whitehaven Branch Library, 4120 Millbranch Road, Memphis

Monday, Nov. 27, Jackson Chamber of Commerce, 197 Auditorium St., Jackson

Wednesday, Nov. 29, The Great Hall & Conference Center, 1900 S. Germantown Road, Germantown

To learn more, visit bcbst-medicare.com or call (888) 770-8840, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. (TTY users, 711.) Call for accommodation of persons with special needs.

With Medicare Advantage, members will have only one card. And since 2012, Tennessee’s Medicare enrollment has grown faster than Medicare enrollment in other states. Statewide, there are about 115,000 people enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan.

For more information on BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, visit bcbst.com.