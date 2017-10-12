Tigers triumph late, improve to 6-2 on season
After taking a 21-7 lead into halftime, Arlington didn’t flinch Friday night when Evangelical Christian School (ECS) outscored the Tigers 7-0 in the third quarter, bringing the game within a touchdown. They answered, as they have in their last four consecutive wins, by shutting down the opposing offense and scoring when it counts.
The Tigers scored a touchdown with eight minutes left in the final quarter to put the game out of reach and improve to 6-2 on the season.
Standout junior running back Kenneth Walker was responsible for the late touchdown, which capped off an impressive 137-yard night. Walker, who has been the primary back all season, got the ball on 20 of Arlington’s 24 attempts on the ground.
Quarterback Tate Kolwyck also had another big night, completing nearly 60 percent of his passes for a total of 253 yards and two touchdowns. He also scrambled for 48 yards on three rushing attempts.
Among Kolwyck’s favorite passing targets were senior receivers Caleb Nelson and Hunter Goodman, who combined for 174 yards, seven catches and two touchdowns.
With the score tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter, the Tigers scored a flurry of points before halftime, including a 1-yard touchdown run courtesy of Logan Feathers and a 70-yard pass from Kolwyck to Goodman.
After allowing a rushing touchdown in the third quarter, Arlington’s defense tightened up and recorded an interception late in the same quarter.
Unable to capitalize on the turnover, it would take Walker’s touchdown in the fourth to seal the deal for the Tigers.
After a week off, Arlington will take on offensive powerhouse Cordova at home on Oct. 20. The 6-2 Wolves are licking their wounds after a 62-47 loss last weekend to Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville. Before the loss, Cordova won its last four games by a combined score of 229-81, including a 69-0 route over Sheffield.
GRAHAM SWEENEY is the editor of the Shelby Sun Times and the Collierville Independent. Contact him at graham.sweeney@journalinc.com.