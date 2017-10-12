Saint Francis Healthcare to host Mammos ‘Til Midnight

As part of their efforts to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Saint Francis Healthcare will host “Mammos ’Til Midnight.” These events will be at Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett on Oct. 20 and at Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis on Oct. 27.

Extended appointment hours will be available from 4 p.m. until midnight for women to receive their annual screening mammogram. The relaxing environment will include wine, cheese and hors d’oeuvres. Appointments at Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett may be scheduled online at SaintFrancisBartlett.com/Midnight, while appointments at Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis may be scheduled by calling (833) 216-5944. A physician referral is not required.

“There are times when life gets so busy that we forget to take care of our own health,” said Audrey Gregory, PhD, Saint Francis Healthcare chief executive officer. “That’s why we are excited to offer Mammos ’Til Midnight. In addition to providing women with a convenient, after-hours time for their mammogram, this event gives women the opportunity to relax and enjoy a girls’ night out.”

According to the American Cancer Society, about one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime. However, early detection through mammogram screenings, increased public awareness of breast cancer and improved treatments have helped reduce the rate of death from breast cancer in the United States. Mammogram screenings can detect breast cancer when it is smaller and more confined to the breast, allowing the cancer to be treated more easily.