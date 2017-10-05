Flip in the rankings

When the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings debuted before Week 1 of the 2017 season, the Germantown Red Devils came in at No. 10. Coming off a 2016 campaign with a losing record, there were several reasons for optimism for the Red Devils. As of today, Germantown is the only unbeaten team left in the Journal West 10 coverage area after beating the Henry County Patriots 29-26 in overtime Friday night. The 7-0 Red Devils are now established atop the Power 10. The teams from the coverage area include Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County. See the Week 8 Power 10 rankings on this page. PICTURED: Jaylin Williams, #23, of Germantown High School waves the flag as #11 Kendall Badgett puts on a flipping show before the school’s Homecoming game. Photo by Kevin Lewter.
(Click to enlarge.)