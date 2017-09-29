Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

National program seeks top youth volunteers

prudential-honor-smallNASHVILLE, Tenn. — Through Nov. 7, 2017, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards is looking for Tennessee’s top youth volunteers of the year.

Students in grades 5-12 are invited to apply for 2018 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards if they have made meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service within the past 12 months. The application is online at spirit.prudential.com and nassp.org/spirit.

To apply students should complete the online application by Nov. 7, 2017. Students can request a paper application by calling (855) 670-4787.

Then, students must submit the application for certification to their principal or head of a local participating organization.

Applications can be certified by a middle or high school principal or head of a Girl Scout council, county 4-H organization, American Red Cross chapter, YMCA or an affiliate of Points of Light’s HandsOn Network.

In addition to state-level recognition, outstanding youths can earn national-level honors and cash prizes. See details online.

