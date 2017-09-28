Veterinary hospital accepting donations for pets in Key West

When Hurricane Irma slammed into the coast of Florida, it wasn’t only people who were affected by the storm damage; their pets were affected, too. Day and Night Animal Hospital, located at 4670 Summer Ave., Memphis, has started collecting pet supplies to send to hurricane victims in Key West.

On Sept. 18, Day and Night Animal Hospital announced on Facebook that it would began accepting donations. “The goal is to fill this truck we will be shipping to Key West SPCA,” said owner James Grimes.

“Key West was one of the areas worst hit, in the continental U.S., anyway,” he said. We would love to send half the items we collect to our fellow countrymen in the Caribbean, but our shipping partner, to whom we are so grateful, serves only the continental U.S.”

Grimes’s hospital collected items earlier in September for pets affected by Hurricane Harvey. Nearly 5,000 lbs. of dog and cat food, along with many other supplies were sent to the Houston ASPCA. When he began gathering the supplies, he had no solid plan for transportation, beyond renting a truck himself.

“Re Trans Inc. came forward and offered their services, which was a godsend,” Grimes said. “They have generously volunteered to take this next load of supplies down to the Keys.”

Key West pet owners are in desperate need of kennels, crates, food and other supplies for dogs and cats. Many pet owners were separated from their pets, who need care until they can be reunited with their owners.

Donations will be accepted through Oct. 5. “People usually rush to help in the first days after a tragedy, but the need is ongoing, so we’re waiting a couple of weeks to ship the items,” he said.

People are free to drop things off anytime the clinic is open. Hours are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.

Grimes is offering a free pet exam for anyone who makes a donation of $20 or more. For more information, call Day and Night Animal Hospital at 901-500-7556.

SUZANNE THOMPSON COZZA is a freelance writer who contributes to the Bartlett Express. Contact her at writer4561@yahoo.com.