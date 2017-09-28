Tigers pick up road win despite turnovers
Arlington got huge plays from its familiar two-headed monster Friday and beat Liberty Tech Magnet 45-31 on the road.
Senior quarterback Tate Kolwyck and junior running back combined to account for more than 500 yards of the Tigers’ total offense and had a hand in all of their touchdowns.
Despite throwing for 3 interceptions, Kolwyck threw the ball 325 yards and 3 touchdowns while completing 60 percent of his passes. He also gained 41 yards on the ground on only 2 carries.
Walker was also stellar Friday night, picking up 113 yards and 3 touchdowns on 23 carries. He also caught 4 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.
While turnovers kept the Crusaders in the game, Arlington’s high powered offense was ultimately too much.
Also scoring two Tiger touchdowns was senior receiver Caleb Nelson, who was Kolwyck’s favorite target with 6 receptions and 141 yards. Tight end Hunter Goodman also caught 4 passes, one of which was good for six points.
The Tigers are 4-2 on the season and on a two-game win streak heading into this week’s rivalry match-up with Bartlett (3-3). The Panthers are coming off of a lopsided loss against White Station, which Arlington beat 35-31 two weeks ago.
