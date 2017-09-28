Go Jim Go! takes training ride through Bartlett

Two young girls at Bartlett Elementary School show their solidarity with WREG News Channel 3 meteorologist Jim Jaggers on his “Go Jim Go!” Friday ride through Bartlett, his last training ride for the event. Jaggers’ annual long-distance bike ride with his team and supporters is a public service of WREG-TV and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, raising funds for the hospital. Photo by John Collins.
Jim Jaggers, at left, pauses in his ride past all Bartlett public schools Friday for a few words with Bartlett High School students. The city’s 11 public schools raised a total of $27,209.19 this year in money and pledges to help the Go Jim Go! project support Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Photo by John Collins.
Appling Middle School students were braced to greet Jaggers with cheers and signs as he approached Friday on his final training ride before his Go Jim Go! begins. The annual ride by the Go Jim Go Cycling Team has been called a six-day telethon on wheels, covering 333 miles through the region. To date, this effort has raised more than $2 million for Le Bonheur. Photo by John Collins.
Go Jim Go! visited Rivercrest Elementary School Friday during the group’s final practice for its 333-mile fundraising ride. Funds raised will benefit Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Photo by John Collins.